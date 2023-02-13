'That was really poor' - Banner non-performance an early-season wake-up call

Limerick 1-27

Clare 2-18

If Limerick are slightly behind the curve in terms of work done this season relative to other counties, then Clare are a mile back the road.

League results in early February will be long forgotten when the Munster round-robin takes off at 100 miles an hour in just over two months' time, but one wonders what impact this non-performance will have on the collective confidence within the Clare set-up. Another no-show to file alongside last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

April is what the Banner and everyone else are building towards. Fair enough. But as Brian Lohan surmised after Saturday’s six-point hammering, “you want to be better than that, that was really poor”.

Really poor, and then some. Clare travelled down the road and offered no resistance to this unusually early show of Limerick strength.

In the entire first half, the visitors got off just five shots from play. They did not score from play until the 18th minute, that an Ian Galvin goal after a neat touchdown by Peter Duggan.

David Fitzgerald followed a minute later with their first white flag from play. It was to prove their last score from play until the 54th minute.

This yawning gap of 35 minutes - containing as it did just three Aidan McCarthy frees and a barren spell of 18 minutes against 0-14 from the hosts - perfectly captured a Clare display that lacked for everything.

They were flat, they were open, they were without appetite or the necessary work ethic. And while they were also without Tony Kelly, Shane O’Donnell, and John Conlon, it shouldn’t require their main actors on stage for basic metrics to be hit.

David Reidy brought a burst of energy off the bench in the final quarter. He provided belated support to Aidan McCarthy’s toiling, which included a fifth minute shot ratted off the crossbar.

Reidy struck 1-2, the goal part of a 1-5 consolation push from the 65th minute onward that whittled a 14-point deficit down to six at the finish.

The stat showing Clare having failed to beat Limerick across League and Championship since the summer of 2018 can be slightly misleading. After all, four of those seven games finished level at the end of the 70-plus minutes.

There was nothing misleading about the one-sidedness of this second round League fixture.

“Disappointing performance. Started badly and didn’t go well,” said Lohan. “They are a quality team and you can’t give them that amount of space. You just have to put up with those days when they come and try to learn from them as best we can.”

Over to Limerick. Bar their late switch off, what wasn’t to like about this February 11 reminder of their credentials.

Kyle Hayes returned to the half-back line and was his usual rampaging self. He threw over three points on the run, as did the returning Peter Casey.

Cian Lynch made his first start since the Saturday evening last April when his hamstring faltered and forced him onto the margins for much of the rest of the championship.

For the hour he entertained the crowd of 15,521, Lynch was nippy and sharp and showed a speed of thought a second or two ahead of everyone else. He arrowed over a third minute point, had two early assists, and won a batch of frees.

The returning faces, mind, took second chair to the newcomers. Shane O’Brien’s first league start finished with two points. Two subs, Adam English, after a huge carry, and Donnacha Ó Dálaigh, combined for the Treaty green flag on 65 minutes.

Most impressive of the not so familiar faces was half-forward Micheal Houlihan, his first league start ending with the man of the match crystal being placed into his gear bag.

He had three points stitched inside six minutes. And when David Reidy exited proceedings two minutes later because of a hamstring problem, on top of the continued absence of Aaron Gillane, Houlihan found himself entrusted with freetaking duties.

Two misses didn’t deter him and he finished with eight converted efforts to sit alongside his four from play.

In a class already packed full of A+ forwards, the schoolteacher in Kiely must be privately delighted to see another hand shoot seamlessly up. Live options he is not short of.

Houlihan’s first half 0-7 contributed to Limerick, for the second Saturday in succession, outgunning their opponents 16 scores to eight come the break. But unlike at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they protected their interval advantage with greater energy on this occasion.

Ominously good, even for February 11.

Scorers for Limerick: M Houlihan (0-12, 0-8 frees); K Hayes, P Casey (0-3 each); D Ó Dálaigh (1-0); S O’Brien, G Hegarty, T Morrissey, A English (0-2 each); C Lynch (0-1).

Scorers for Clare: A McCarthy (0-13, 0-9 frees); D Reidy (1-2); I Galvin (1-0); S Morey, D Ryan, D Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

Limerick: N Quaid; R English, S Finn, F O’Connor; C Barry, D Morrissey, K Hayes; D O’Donovan, D Reidy; M Houlihan, C Lynch, G Hegarty; S O’Brien, S Flanagan, P Casey.

Subs: A English for Reidy (8 mins, inj); A Costello for O’Connor (31, inj); D Ó Dálaigh for O’Brien (52); T Morrissey for Hegarty (52); G Mulcahy for Lynch (60); J Quilty for Hayes (66).

Clare: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, S Morey; D Ryan, D McInerney, A Fitzgerald; C Malone, P Donnellan; D Fitzgerald, D Conroy, A McCarthy; M Rodgers, P Duggan, I Galvin.

Subs: R Mounsey for Donnellan (30); A Shanagher for I Galvin, C Galvin for A Fitzgerald (both 50); D Reidy for Rodgers (56), C Leen for D Fitzgerald (58).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).