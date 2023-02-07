Third Level Camogie Championship named in honour of Ashling Murphy

A Third Level camogie competition has been renamed to honour the memory of Ashling Murphy.

The Cup will be named to commemorate the primary school teacher from Kilcormac/Killoughey in Offaly, who was fatally attacked last year.

A statement from the Camogie Association read:

"The CCAO Third Level Camogie today announce that our previously unnamed Division 5 Cup will officially be named the 'Ashling Murphy Cup'. Ashling played camogie not just for her local club Kilcormac/Killoughey, but represented Mary Immaculate College at collegiate level.

"Ashling’s passing shook the country to its core, especially women and girls who have often found themselves 'just going on a run'. We hope the renaming of this competition can be a celebration of Ashling’s life, her achievements and the sport she played and loved.

"We’d like to thank both the Murphy family for their approval and to Mary Immaculate College for their kind donation of the trophy."

Camogie President Hilda Breslin added: “Ashling’s tragic death was deeply felt by the camogie community, most especially by her teammates, club, county and Mary Immaculate College where she had played. Our thoughts will always be with Ashling’s family, friends, club and wider community.

"Since Ashling’s death her family with great courage and dignity have sought to raise both the issue of violence towards women but also celebrate the wonderful life of Ashling. Ashling’s accomplishments, her generosity of spirit and her love of Irish culture touched so many, the naming of the CCAO cup in her honour is a fitting tribute. It will also continue to highlight the responsibility of all of us within society to ensure a safe environment for women.

"We look forward to the CCAO Third Level Electric Ireland finals in UCD this weekend, it promises to be a wonderful weekend of skill, action, excitement with Third Level Camogie rightly taking centre stage in our national calendar.”