Uncertainty surrounds Kilmacud Crokes' CAC meeting

Uncertainty surrounds Kilmacud Crokes’ Central Appeals Committee (CAC) meeting following Glen’s decision not to seek a replay of the clubs’ All-Ireland senior final.

As of Monday night, no date was scheduled for the hearing. Glen withdrew from the process last Friday shortly after the GAA confirmed the CAC would hear the appeal “in the coming days”.

Last Tuesday, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) ruled in favour of Glen’s objection to the result of the game based on Crokes breaching Rule 2.1, having more than 15 players on the field of play, for a short period in second-half stoppage time.

If the hearing goes ahead, the options available to the CAC include upholding the CCCC’s decision or reverting the case back to the national fixtures body based on Glen removing themselves from the disciplinary procedure.

Meanwhile, Meath GAA have apologised to the Down County Board after a negative comment about facilities in Ballycran, where Down senior hurlers stage games, was carried on the official Twitter account on Sunday.

The individual who put up the post was also removed from their role in the PR team. A statement from Meath read: “Following an investigation in relation to an offensive tweet posted on the Meath GAA Twitter account, a member of the Public Relations team has this morning accepted responsibility for posting the tweet.

“Coiste na Mí C.L.G. can confirm that this person is no longer a member of the Public Relations team. We apologise once again for the offence caused by the tweet."

Elsewhere, Galway are expected to learn the extent of Damien Comer’s knee injury in the coming days.

The 2022 All-Star had to be stretchered off in the first half after landing awkwardly and manager Pádraic Joyce admitted: “It doesn’t look good.” Galway are already without defender Kieran Molloy this season due to a cruciate injury after he was hurt playing for Corofin in September. Twelve months ago, they lost Seán Mulkerrin to a shattered kneecap sustained in a Sigerson Cup game for NUIG.

Two players – Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney and Louth’s Ciarán Byrne – were ruled out for the season having suffered anterior cruciate ligament tears on the opening weekend of the Allianz League.

Finally, Aaron Gillane is set to return to the Limerick panel in the latter stages of the league. The Patrickswell man has not featured in the Munster Hurling League or on the panel for last Sunday’s Division 1, Group A opener against Cork.