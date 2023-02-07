Shane Ronayne rues 15 minutes when Cork 'went to pieces'

Lidl LGFA National League Division 1

Cork 3-15 Dublin 4-13

What is it about Cork, Dublin, and seven-goal classics on Leeside?

When the Dubs last decamped to Cork in May 2021, they came out on the right side of a 3-15 to 4-11 scoreline at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Back at Páirc Uí Rinn two years down the line, it was the same result; two late Carla Rowe frees edging out Cork by a single point.

In truth, though, it was Dublin’s four-goal blast in the second quarter that was decisive. Cork won the first quarter by 0-7 to 0-2 and the second half by 3-5 to 0-5 but in those 15 minutes in between, Dublin steamrolled the hosts by a margin of 4-6 to 0-3.

“We’d a very good first 15 and absolutely went to pieces then for 15 minutes. That’s not okay,” said Cork manager Shane Ronayne.

“We need to deal with that. I didn’t say much at half-time. The players took ownership and they stood up in the second half. In fairness, it was an unbelievable second half. Probably deserved to win it.”

Digging deeper into those 15 minutes of chaos in which time Cork shipped three goals off their own kick-out, Ronayne sees an issue that's happened before.

“We’d a savage second half but even that first 15 minutes of the game, we were absolutely delighted on the sideline at that stage. We were in total control. One kick-out went astray, ends up in a goal, and it’s a meltdown.

“That’s something we need to sort out in Cork ladies football because that’s happened a couple of times. It happened last year above in Croke Park [against Dublin]. It happened against Meath the year before I took over. There was a meltdown there when something went wrong.

“If something goes wrong, we’ve got to park it quicker, and we’re not parking it quicker. That’s something we definitely need to work on but there’s loads of positives we can take out of today.

“There was a lot of positive talk in there from the players about what was different in the second half and if we can carry that forward, they showed how good they are in the second half.

“We were very unlucky not to get a couple of decisions. Another couple of frees would have got us over the line. But if you offered me [a] one point [defeat] at half-time, I probably would’ve taken it because I was fearing the way things were going, it could be 20.”

Who could have seen Dublin double scores ahead at the change of ends when Cork had flown into a five-point first-quarter lead?

In that period, Cork were slicing through the Dublin defence at will. Sarah Leahy and their half-forward line of Emma Cleary, Katie Quirke, and Rachel Leahy had the space and pace to put Dublin under all sorts of pressure, with Eimear Kiely clipping three points.

Quirke, so incisive, returned just 0-1 from three goal opportunities, denied by a remarkable Leah Caffrey recovery tackle and Abby Shiels' save.

Dublin, meanwhile, were efficiency defined. They never shot a wide after their first effort of the match and when their goal chances came, they took four, with Kate Sullivan only denied by a superb Méabh O’Sullivan reaction save.

Mick Bohan sacrificed two defenders inside 22 minutes and their replacements, Lauren Magee and Sinéad Wylde, made instant impacts.

As Dublin squeezed up, Rowe and Caoimhe O’Connor picked off goals from the Cork kick-out, while Wylde helped set up two in the minute before half-time for Hannah Tyrrell and Sullivan. 4-8 to 0-10 at the break.

Cork shored up their defence, with Sarah Leahy moving to full-back on the dangerous Tyrrell, Cleary sweeping in front, and Hannah Looney freed up to roam further out the field.

Magee fumbled a fisted Erika O’Shea effort into her own goal, substitute Orlaith Cahalane teed up Kiely for another, and they were level on 50 minutes when Cahalane blasted to the roof of the net, 4-11 to 3-14.

Tyrrell (1-6) had limped off by now with an ankle injury and Dublin looked a beaten docket when Quirke’s fifth point pushed Cork ahead. But they showed unshakeable composure as twice O’Connor drew fouls for Rowe to kick the leveller and 60th-minute winner.

For Bohan and the Dubs, it made for another happy trip home from Cork: “Three hours down the road so it’s an awful lot easier of a journey when you’ve three points in the bag.”

Scorers for Cork: E Kiely (1-4, 0-1 free); K Quirke (0-5, 2 frees); L Magee (own goal), O Cahalane (1-0 each); L Coppinger (0-3); R Leahy, A Healy, H Looney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: H Tyrrell (1-6, 0-1 free); C Rowe (1-3, 0-2 frees); K Sullivan (1-2); C O’Connor (1-0); J Dunne, E Gribben (0-1 each).

CORK: M O’Sullivan; S Kelly, M O’Callaghan (capt), D Kiniry; A Healy, M Duggan, H Looney; S Leahy, E O’Shea; E Cleary, K Quirke, R Leahy; L Coppinger, E Kiely, D Kiely.

Subs: L O’Mahony for O’Callaghan (h-t), A Ryan for Kiniry (h-t), O Cahalane for D Kiely (h-t), B O’Sullivan for O’Shea (45), K Redmond for R Leahy (46), R Phelan for Duggan (58), A Ring for E Kiely (58).

DUBLIN: A Shiels; R Brennan, M Byrne, J Tobin; L Caffrey, D Lawless, E Deeley; J Dunne, E O’Dowd; O Nolan, C Rowe (capt), E Gribben; C O’Connor, H Tyrrell, K Sullivan.

Subs: L Magee for Brennan (15), S Wylde for Deeley (22), K Owens for Sullivan (46), N Hetherton for Tyrrell (48 inj).

Referee: G McMahon (Mayo).