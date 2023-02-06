Cork get off the mark with statement success

Allianz FL Division 2

KILDARE 0-7 CORK 2-14

An emphatic return to form for Cork as Glenn Ryan was made to suffer a chastening first home league defeat as Kildare manager.

Last year, Kerry, Dublin and Monaghan all came to Newbridge but none of them were able to get the better of the home team.

But here, Cork were by far the superior side and cruising to victory before Alex Beirne’s 50th-minute sending off for kicking out made life even more comfortable for them.

Disciplined in their shape and tackling, they looked a different side to the one that was so porous against Meath seven days previous. The heavy game-load Cork’s defenders are enduring between Sigerson Cup and league football right now didn’t debilitate them here as they worked cohesively and diligently.

To keep Kildare to just one converted free underlined just how good a job the rearguard did. While John Cleary stressed their opponents were 'off colour', he cut a satisfied figure. “I thought maybe the referee was a defenders’ ref in that you took it into tackle and he nearly wasn’t going to give it but that was on both sides.

“In fairness, I don’t think our lads fouled but they were hunting in packs and got there in numbers and didn’t give away handy frees because we knew they would put them over all day long.”

Up front, Brian Hurley and Brian O’Driscoll delivered in abundance and while substitute Cathail O’Mahony’s second goal in additional time gave the scoreboard a starker complexion, it was nothing less than the visitors deserved.

Leading 1-6 to no score up to the 28th minute and ahead by nine points at half-time (1-8 to 0-2), much of their spadework was done in the opening period. In front of a fine St Conleth’s Park crowd, Kildare’s abject display on the back of an encouraging if losing display against Dublin in Croke Park last weekend creates a host of early season difficulties for Glenn Ryan.

“I would say it's a regression from last week, which isn’t a graph we like. We thought we were in a good place going into this game. We have to make sure going to Ennis in two weeks’ time that we’re definitely in a good place. It’s a huge job for everybody. When we give a performance we’re not happy with, it’s a black mark because it shouldn’t happen.”

The opening 10 minutes were largely forgettable as neither side truly engaged with the other and kick-passes were a rarity. The second of the game, via Steven Sherlock, was the catalyst for the opening score of the game in the 11th minute when Hurley graciously received it to turn and point.

Another kick-pass was caught by Hurley for an advanced mark, which he converted in the 14th minute. From the resultant kick-out, Cork pressurised Kildare into losing possession, the ball was worked up to Hurley who squared his hand-pass into the path of the on-running Seán Powter and he bravely palmed the ball past Mark Donnellan.

With no urgency in Kildare attacks, a disciplined Cork were having no difficulty turning them over and Sherlock sent over the next two scores, one from a 45. Direct ball to Colm O’Callaghan produced a fifth Cork point and Sherlock followed it up with a 25th minute after the impressive Hurley was fouled.

Jimmy Hyland eventually raised a white flag for Kildare in the 28th minute but O’Driscoll cancelled it out. Luke Fahy and Ben McCormack exchanged points in additional time.

Ryan rued the absence of urgency when Kildare had the ball in hand. “Some good defending on their part but a lot of it helped by some of our play. There was a lack of decisiveness, a lack of taking responsibility not just from a shooting perspective but being energetic and forward-thinking with our play.”

Besides Jack Robinson’s three second-half points, there was little of it again in the second half as Cork outscored them once more. The margin was eight points when Beirne was dismissed and O’Mahony spanked the crossbar with a shot in the 51st minute before finding the net later.

Kildare have two weeks to reflect and recover for that trip to Clare while Cork contemplate Dublin coming to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The break is welcome, noted Cleary.

“It has to be a help because the lads are playing Sigerson again on Wednesday and if they get to the final hopefully they’ll be playing again the following Wednesday. So next weekend they need a break. Maurice Shanley and Dan O’Mahony, Cathail O’Mahony who came on and looked sharp, they’re all with UCC during the week.

"All our lads are sharp. Since before Christmas, we’ve put in a huge shift and we had a successful McGrath Cup and the only thing that went wrong was last Sunday. We could see the reasons and we worked on them during the week and luckily enough it paid dividends today.”

Scorers for Kildare: J. Robinson (0-3); J. Hyland (0-2, 1 free); B. McCormack, D. Kirwan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: S. Sherlock (1 free, 1 45), B. Hurley (1 mark, 1 free, 1 45) (0-4 each); C. O’Mahony (1-1); S. Powter (1-0); B. O’Driscoll (0-3); C. O’Callaghan, L. Fahy (0-1 each).

KILDARE: M. Donnellan; M. O’Grady (c), S. Ryan, R. Houlihan; D. Malone, D. Hyland, P. McDermott; A. Masterson, K. O’Callaghan; N. Flynn, K. Flynn, P. Cribbin; J. Hyland, D. Kirwan, J. Robinson.

Subs: T. Archbold for R. Houlihan (28); B. McCormack for N. Flynn (31); A. Beirne for P. Cribbin (h-t); K. Feely for A. Masterson (46); D. Flynn for J. Hyland (53).

CORK: M.A. Martin; M. Shanley, D. O’Mahony, T. Walsh; L. Fahy, R. Maguire, M. Taylor; C. O’Callaghan, I. Maguire; E. McSweeney, S. Powter, B. O’Driscoll; B. Hurley (c), C. Jones, S. Sherlock.

Subs: C. O’Mahony for C. Jones (h-t); R. Deane for E. McSweeney (52); C. Corbett for S. Sherlock (55); K. O’Hanlon for C O’Callaghan (temp, 59-62); S. Meehan for S. Powter (temp, 66-ft); K. O’Hanlon for I. Maguire (70); C. Kiely for R. Maguire (70+4).

Referee: J. Henry (Mayo).