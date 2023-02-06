Corn Uí Dhúill final: Offaly schools claim maiden title 

Leinster PPS SHC (Corn Uí Dhúill) final

Offaly Schools 1-16 St Kieran's College 1-14

Offaly Schools claimed a first Leinster Colleges Senior Hurling championship title when running out two point winners over St Kierans in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday.

The combined Offaly outfit were represented by six different schools and they also had eight starters from the county's All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Final defeat against Tipperary last year.

That sort of experience really told in this school's decider with Adam Screeney proving to be the standout performer as he scored 1-8 with 1-3 of that from play.

Screeney's second-half goal arrived when he took advantage of a misdirected Stephen Manogue puckout before finding the net and it proved to be the defining moment of the game.

That gave the Offaly Schools a five point lead entering the final 10 minutes and while Kieran's rallied with efforts from Aaron McEvoy, Padraig Naddy and Rory Glynn, the Kilkenny school ultimately just fell up short.

Things had looked fairly rosy for Kierans early on when Ted Dunne netted after five minutes and the full forward had a big game as he scored 1-2 from play.

Dunne's threat was a big one but it was a solo run at times as Offaly got to grips with the rest of a Kierans forward line that was shorn of the injured Harry Shine and Ben Whitty.

As well as Screeney Offaly also had big performers in the likes of Dan Bourke and Dan Ravenhill and aided by a big second half display, they deservedly took home the spoils.

Scorers for Offaly Schools: A Screeney (1-8, five frees), D Bourke (0-3), D Ravenhill (0-1, one free), C Doyle, S Rigney, D Hand, E Burke (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Kieran's College: A McEvoy (0-8, six frees and two 65’s), T Dunne (1-2), E McDermott, A Ireland Wall, P Naddy, R Glynn (0-1 each).

OFFALY SCHOOLS: K Coonan; P Taaffe, J Mahon, R Kelly; B Egan, B Kavanagh, B Miller; L Kavanagh, D Ravenhill; S Rigney, C Doyle, D Bourke; A Kavanagh, D Hand, A Screeney.

Subs: C Daly for A.Kavanagh (h-t), T Guinan for Hand (45 mins), E Burke for Guinan (55 mins).

ST. KIERAN'S: S Manogue; K Corcoran, B Murphy, T Kelly; B Hughes, J Neary, P Naddy; K Doyle, A McEvoy; A Ireland Wall, S Hunt, E McDermott; D Murphy, T Dunne, N Shortall.

Subs: R Glynn for Ireland Wall (44 mins), T Roche for Hunt (54 mins), C Hickey for Hughes (61 mins).

Referee: Jamie McDonald (Laois)