Liam Sheedy: Cahill's Tipp have right mix of experience and youth 

It wasn't that long ago that the hurling world was at Liam Sheedy and Tipperary's feet.

Just three years ago, Tipp started the 2020 season as the team to beat, All-Ireland senior title holders and fresh off back-to-back wins at the U-21 and U-20 grades.

Save for the 2021 Munster final near miss, humdrum is about the best word to describe how things have been for them since.

The league has brought more defeats and draws than wins for Tipp and having topped the Munster group in 2019, with four wins from four, the return of the round-robin series in 2022 yielded four losses from four.

All the talk has been of Waterford experiencing some kind of mental block in Munster group games but they at least beat Tipperary last summer.

No great surprise then that a quick check of this year's All-Ireland odds has Tipp down in joint fifth place though for Sheedy, an onlooker since stepping down after the 2021 season, it remains an 'exciting' time.

"To be fair, most of the guys who won the U-21 and U-20 All-Irelands, they started training with me, so they have 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 behind them," said the 2019 MacCarthy Cup winning manager.

"They have four years of programming of an inter-county senior setup, so I think they will be a lot stronger.

"I think it's very clear that you need to be hitting the 24, 25 age mark before you really start to get into that environment where you are at the peak of it. I think it's exciting. Liam Cahill knows them all, he has still got that mix of the older guys and then the young brigade that he knows inside out.

"It's early days but I thought there was a real purpose about their play and a really good energy and work ethic about them against Clare in Nenagh, in the Munster League.

"A lot of people would have said Tipp are in transition, I'm not so sure. I think he has a really good setup."

Whilst Sheedy wrung out every last drop of inspiration from a core of generational players in 2019, Cahill's task is to whip a largely new team of former underage stars into All-Ireland winning shape. Just five players that lined out for Sheedy in that 2019 final - Michael Breen, Cathal Barrett, Dan McCormack, Seamus Kennedy and Jason Forde - started the recent Munster League final.

"Looking at them, I noticed there's a lot of...I think they created eight goal chances against Clare and if you're scoring goals in the Munster championship, that gives a team a great platform," said Sheedy. "It looks like they're going to run at teams and I thought their fitness levels were really good, their ability to come off the shoulder stood out.

"So when a guy breaks a tackle, there's a guy coming off the shoulder, that part of their play really impressed me. I think they have really good forwards that can score goals and if they score goals in the Munster championship, they can win matches."

Sheedy was speaking at the launch of the 21st series of Laochra Gael on TG4. His own hurling story will feature in episode six, in early March and will chart his All-Ireland wins as Tipp senior manager in 2010 and 2019. Seamus Callanan and Patrick 'Bonner' Maher were part of those two groups and, at 34 and 33 respectively, are back for another season.

"Bonner Maher was in the form of his life in 2019 before he got injured in the round-robin game against Limerick," said Sheedy of the cruciate injury which ruined that season for Maher. "The thing about himself and Seamie is, there's loads of life in the legs. The big thing you need to be able to do on Munster championship days is move and I think there's loads of life left in both of them. They're in there and I'd say their intention is to get onto that pitch.

"Those other younger lads we mentioned, they are that few years older now, but there is still life in the older guys, and then there's the Jason Fordes, Ronan Mahers, Cathal Barretts, there's a nice mix there. I'd be confident Tipp will get a really fit, cohesive and well-drilled team onto the Championship pitch and any time Tipp come with that, you always have a chance."