'I am not 100% sure what is wrong but I know I am not right’ - Mayo's O'Hora opens up on past mental struggles 

Pádraig O’Hora and a close friend of his run a community group in Ballina. Any meetings the pair need to have concerning the community group are done outdoors and on the move.

During one such meeting two years ago, they were walking through Belleek woods just outside the town of Ballina. O’Hora’s mate sensed there was something off about him. Something slightly amiss. And so instead of keeping the conversation light and casual, as lads do best, he asked the Mayo defender what was up.

O’Hora works with the Mayo Mental Health Association. He knows the message. If you’re not feeling yourself, talk to someone. Anyone. Twist off the lid and release.

O’Hora had not been himself for months. There was a cloud following him everywhere he went. His mental health was best described as “shaky”.

But while he knew the message and knew what he should do, he’d not talked to a soul. The lid had been kept tightly fastened.

“I work in the mental health sector, so you think I should probably know what to do, which I do. I give advice to people and support people. But when it is you, it is quite difficult. You know the message that is always out there to speak to somebody, I don't think people realise how difficult that step is,” said O’Hora during a commendably honest interview at Wednesday's Allianz League launch.

“For me, I had kind of gathered that things weren't right after a number of weeks leading into months.”

But for his friend’s well-intentioned probing during their Belleek woods walk, O’Hora has no idea for how long more he’d have kept bottled up his worsening mental health.

“I opened up to him and he was like, ‘you have to speak to somebody, you know the advice’. I promised I would, but like most do, didn't follow through on the promise. But he knew the craic, so he kind of kept on top of me. He asked me a couple of times after that, and then I did go and see my GP.

“Fortunately enough, I have a really good relationship with my GP, which made it a little bit easier. But once you speak up, once I sat down and said, ‘I don't think I am right, I am not 100% sure what is wrong but I know I am not right’, the weight was gone.

“You went from full of fear to somewhat empowered. Not in any way fixed or sorted or whatever you want to call it, but definitely more empowered. So, I just went from there really.”

Two years on, how is he now?

The 30-year-old is happy to report he’s in a positive headspace. The journey, though, is constant. It is with that in mind that he continues to attend monthly counselling.

The cloud may have lifted, but so important is it to keep checking in.

“I definitely feel back on track but would also feel that it's a constant personal development thing I need to be aware of, and that I need to check in with. I haven't stopped counselling. I don't see why you would.

“I was always under the impression that you go to see a counsellor to get support when you need it, but the science kind of says, 'Why wouldn't you be preventative prior to issues arising?'

“I found it so beneficial when I needed it. I kind of kept that going. I feel like I'm in a good place, but I do think it's a constant journey. It's attached to your life as much as your general health is.” As part of his work with the Mayo Mental Health Association, there’s plenty of collaboration with Mindspace Mayo, such as the mental health and wellbeing programme, MindOut, that has been rolled out in Mayo schools.

Mindspace Mayo are charity partners of Mayo GAA. It was they who approached the county board with the idea of Kevin McStay’s team using rainbow-coloured numbers for the upcoming League. A gesture of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Nothing more, nothing less.

Croke Park, in an own goal move, turned down Mayo’s request. O'Hora, for what it's worth, was in favour of the rainbow-coloured numbers.

“Maybe it was a missed opportunity [by Croke Park]. I don't understand what the politics were. If I was making the call, I would have given it the tick anyway.”

To matters less important, to football.

Although football is rarely mentioned and is “fairly irrelevant” during his counselling sessions, the 30-year-old knows that he’s happier when playing the game than when he is not.

Right now, he’s not.

During a training session in early December, O’Hora sustained an ankle injury that required a minor surgical procedure. The first two rounds of the League are a non-starter, but he fully intends to play some part in Mayo's spring campaign.

With a long queue of defenders “snapping” to jump into the boots of the departed Lee Keegan and Oisín Mullin, O’Hora is keen to get off the treatment table as soon as possible and try and reclaim the starting spot that drifted from him last season.