Tipperary feel the force of Rebels’ late red river

Co-op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League Final

Cork 3-14 Tipperary 1-19

Signing off on his acceptance speech, Cork captain Sean O’Donoghue said “we’ve bigger things that we want”.

Of course they do. January silver never fed a county, not to mind one with as insatiable an appetite as Cork. But Sunday was a start. A start on the road to more.

For clarity, when we say start, we mean what Cork produced from the 66th minute onward. What came before that, which we’ll deal with further down, was not excusable even for mid-January.

When Jason Forde threw over his ninth free on 66 minutes, Tipperary led 1-18 to 2-9. The visitors had outscored their opponents 1-13 to 1-3 in the preceding 40 minutes. At one stage midway through the second half, Tipp’s lead was eight strong.

And while a Brian Hayes batted goal on 55 minutes put a minor dent in the Tipp advantage, a lead of six with only four minutes of regulation time remaining looked more than sufficient. Especially so when you factor in how Tipp had essentially held the whip hand since the closing 10 minutes of the first half.

But January hurling is a funny old business. Players are still finding their feet and their fitness. Structure and shape have yet to be embedded. These are games without any hint of logical or tactical governance.

Cork, after 40 minutes of four scores and a video full of aimless deliveries out of defence, roused themselves for a most madcap conclusion. It was a conclusion thoroughly enjoyed by the majority home support in the 4,724 crowd.

Sub Conor Lehane pointed. He then provided the final pass to fellow sub Jack O’Connor. Goal Cork. O’Connor followed his goal with a point. The deficit down to one. 1-18 to 3-11.

It was a red river now, the tide uncontrollable. Tipperary thought they and the silverware were on the bus and halfway back up the road. They hadn’t bargained for this.

Brian Roche’s second brought the hosts level. A Patrick Horgan free, following a foul on his Glen Rovers clubmate Robert Downey, edged Cork in front for the first time since the 25th minute.

Jason Forde tied matters in the 71st minute with his 14th. But the final argument went to Cork. O’Connor won the free, Horgan did the necessary.

The win provided a first bit of senior silverware since the Munster final victory of 2018. The closing eight minutes provided a reminder of what Cork are capable of when they match silk with sweat.

“We're looking to find fellas with the right character and the right attitude who can play with Cork. We saw that today. Was everything perfect? No, it wasn’t,” said Cork boss Pat Ryan afterwards. It was a neat summation of the day.

Cork, as Ryan will agree, were the total opposite of perfect for large tranches. They were second chair in quarters two and three, and the start of four. Their restarts hit as many blue markers as red. Attempted passes out of their own half were of a very poor variety.

Was it any wonder so that the home attack struggled for traction for so long.

Another factor here was Tipp half-back Brian McGrath, excellent going backwards and forwards. Mention too for older brother John, playing his first few minutes for Tipp since rupturing his achilles tendon last March.

Robbie O’Flynn’s 21st-minute point put Cork 1-6 to 0-5 in front. It was their last score until the 45th minute. In the interim, Tipp took them for 1-7 without rebuttal.

Sean Ryan, after a tidy one-two with Conor Stakelum, arrowed in their only goal on 26 minutes. All but one of the seven adjoining points were struck by Forde.

A later burst of four on the spin, half of which came from the centre-forward, moved Tipp 1-16 to 1-8 clear on 51 minutes.

The same as their other January defeat, there was an over-reliance on Forde for scores and industry.

The regrets Tipperary will have over failing to close out the job will be fleeting. The same as O’Donoghue said about Cork, they too have far bigger plans.

January bragging rights to Cork, but loads to work on.

Scorers for Cork: P Horgan (1-6, 0-6 frees); J O’Connor (1-1); B Hayes (1-0); P Collins (0-2 frees), B Roche (0-2 each); S Twomey, R O’Flynn, C Lehane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J Forde (0-14, 0-9 frees); S Ryan (1-0); B McGrath, C Stakelum, S Kennedy, C O’Dwyer, C Bowe (0-1 each).

CORK: P Collins; S O’Donoghue, R Downey, S O’Leary Hayes; C Cormack, N O’Leary, D Cahalane; T O’Connell, B Roche; S Twomey, R O’Flynn, L Meade; P Horgan, D Dalton, C Walsh.

Subs: B Hayes for Walsh, B O’Sullivan for O’Connell (both 48); J O’Connor for Twomey (51); C Lehane for O’Flynn (58); S Barrett for Meade (54).

TIPPERARY: R Shelly; C McCarthy, M Breen, C Barrett; E Heffernan, P Campion, B McGrath; D McCormack, C Stakelum; S Kennedy, J Forde, C O’Dwyer; C Bowe, P Maher, S Ryan.

Subs: G Ryan for McCarthy (31 mins, inj); G Browne for Bowe (52); G O’Connor for Kennedy, J McGrath for P Maher (both 56); N McGrath for O’Dwyer (64); J Kelly for S Ryan (64); J Ryan for Stakelum (66).

Referee: E Stapleton (Limerick)