Thurles blitz Midleton to set up all-Tipperary Harty Cup final

Thurles CBS 3-20

Midleton CBS 2-7

An All-Ireland minor title last July. And now, a first ever all-Tipperary Harty Cup final. No question but the Premier County has a fine crop of youngsters coming through.

Hammered by 15 points at this very juncture 12 months ago, Thurles CBS won through to the school’s 19th Harty Cup final with 16 points to spare in this their latest semi-final appearance.

Ahead by 2-9 to 1-6 at the break, the game was done as a contest within 80 seconds of the restart.

First, a Robbie Ryan free. Then, a Robbie Ryan goal. Thurles now ten to the good.

Sub Colm Leahy did respond with a Midleton goal, but it was only one of two second-half scores managed by the East Cork nursery. This was a second period owned by the winners.

To the fore in this Thurles demolition job were Ryan and fellow inside colleague Jimmy Lahart. They finished with 1-5 and 2-2 respectively. Joe Maher and Robbie Stapleton were next up with four each from play.

Thurles’ half-time position was a commanding one. Their six-point interval lead was born out of a second quarter where they hit four points without reply. Probably more important though, they held their opponents scoreless from the 15th minute onwards.

Midleton, by redeploying Timmy Wilk from half to full-back, did succeed in curbing the influence of outstanding Thurles full-forward Jimmy Lahart during that second quarter. Their problems were now at the other end.

Where the Midleton forwards were turning and troubling the Thurles rearguard throughout a frenetic first quarter, the avenues toward goal and scores completely dried up in the second 15 minutes. Key to this was the sweeper role effectively employed by Thurles centre-back Jim Ryan.

In an incredible 94-second period around the eighth minute, this Harty semi witnessed three goals. First up was Lahart. The full-forward made no mistake after a Joe Egan delivery evaded a thicket of bodies and hurls to find its way to an inside-the-cover Lahart.

The game’s opening green flag pushed Thurles 1-3 to 0-3 in front. Fifty-five seconds later, it was level. Jack Leahy beat opposing goalkeeper Eoin Horgan in the race to possession.

Jimmy Lahart, Thurles CBS celebrates his goal after beating Midleton CBS keeper Paudie O'Sullivan. Picture Dan Linehan

Less than 40 seconds further on, another goal. Lahart again.

Both sides then traded a series of excellent points, with the efforts of Jack Leahy for Midleton and Robbie Ryan for Thurles standing out.

On 15 minutes, the scoreline read 2-5 to 1-6. There was no indication of the Thurles onslaught that was to follow. From there to the finish, the winners outscored their opponents 1-15 to 1-1.

First-time finalists Cashel Community School await in what will be an eagerly anticipated final in the Premier County.

Scorers for Thurles CBS: J Lahart (2-2), R Ryan (1-5, 0-3 frees); J Maher, R Stapleton (0-4 each); T Maher (0-1f), J Egan, A Stakelum, J Doyle, D Kelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: J Leahy (1-2); C Leahy (1-0); D McCarthy, S Irwin (0-2 each); J O’Brien (0-1).

Thurles CBS: E Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams); L Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill), E Morris (Holycross Ballycahill), P O’Dwyer (Killenaule); E O’Connell (Loughmore Castleiney), J Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), S Walsh (Moycarkey Borris); J Egan (Moycarkey Borris), T Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); J Maher (Moycarkey Borris), D Rossiter (Durlas Óg), A Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields); R Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), J Lahart (Holycross Ballycahill), R Stapleton (Thurles Sarsfields).

Subs: B Flanagan (Moycarkey Borris) for Stakelum (45); D Kelly (Éire Óg Annacarty) for Rossiter (50); J Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill) for J Maher (52); K Purcell (Durlas Óg) for T Maher, D Fitzpatrick (Drom-Inch) for Stapleton (both 56).

Midleton CBS: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills); D Leahy (Castlemartyr), A Moloney (Midleton), S O’Callaghan (Aghada); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), T Wilk (Cobh); D McCarthy (Killeagh), T Roche (Midleton); S Irwin (Erin's Own), B Walsh (Killeagh), T O’Regan (Cloyne); P Walsh (Carrigtwohill), J Leahy (Dungourney), J O'Brien (Cloyne).

Subs: C Leahy (Killeagh) for P Walsh, C Cronin (Midleton) for O’Callaghan (both HT); C O’Leary (Fr O’Neill’s) for Irwin (35); M Wall (Fr O’Neill’s) for O’Brien (42); D Scanlon (Midleton) for McCarthy (58).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).