Three Corn Uí Mhuirí games postponed as cold chill hits Cork

Three of the four Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals that were set to be played on Wednesday have been postponed due to the cold weather in Cork.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown were set to face Skibbereen Community School on the 4G surface at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but that fell foul to the frosty conditions on Leeside.