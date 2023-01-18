Three Corn Uí Mhuirí games postponed as cold chill hits Cork

Four Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals were set to take place on Wednesday
Three Corn Uí Mhuirí games postponed as cold chill hits Cork

POSTPONED: Skibbereen Community School's Jack O'Neill in action. Skibbereen's Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final against Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown has been postponed due to the weather. Pic: Denis Minihane.

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 11:06
Andrew Horgan

Three of the four Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals that were set to be played on Wednesday have been postponed due to the cold weather in Cork.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown were set to face Skibbereen Community School on the 4G surface at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but that fell foul to the frosty conditions on Leeside.

Elsewhere St Brendan's College Killarney vs Hamilton HS Bandon and Clonakilty Community College vs Mercy Mounthawk were both set to take place on the all weather pitch in Banteer but that double header has also been called off for safety reasons.

New dates for those three games will be confirmed in due course while the remaining quarter-final match between St Francis College Rochestown and St Flannan’s College Ennis will go ahead as planned in Mallow at 1.30pm.

More in this section

A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh during half time of a challenge match between Cork and Kilkenny 26/3/2022 Cork GAA meeting excludes media to detail settlement with Páirc contractor 
Tipperary v Cork - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-final Throw-in times and venues confirmed for the 2023 Munster senior hurling championship
AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Finals Media Day Kilmacud won't get deserved credit because of Walsh acquisition, says captain Cunnigham 
<p>DEAL AGREED: A general view of O'Connor Park. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

Glenisk secure naming rights for Offaly's O'Connor Park

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.263 s