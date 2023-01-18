Three Corn Uí Mhuirí games postponed as cold chill hits Cork

Three of the four Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals that were set to be played on Wednesday have been postponed due to the cold weather in Cork.
Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown were set to face Skibbereen Community School on the 4G surface at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but that fell foul to the frosty conditions on Leeside.
Elsewhere St Brendan's College Killarney vs Hamilton HS Bandon and Clonakilty Community College vs Mercy Mounthawk were both set to take place on the all weather pitch in Banteer but that double header has also been called off for safety reasons.
New dates for those three games will be confirmed in due course while the remaining quarter-final match between St Francis College Rochestown and St Flannan’s College Ennis will go ahead as planned in Mallow at 1.30pm.