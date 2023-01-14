'What a day!' - Ballygiblin's Joseph O'Sullivan on career-defining win

Joseph O’Sullivan deservedly was named man-of-the-match in Saturday evening’s All-Ireland club JHC final. The Ballygiblin number 11 gave an outstanding display scoring 10 points
'What a day!' - Ballygiblin's Joseph O'Sullivan on career-defining win

CHAMPIONS: Ballygiblin Sean O'Sullivan, Mark Keane and Joseph O'Sullivan celebrate. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 20:30
Therese O’Callaghan

Joseph O’Sullivan deservedly was named man-of-the-match in Saturday evening’s All-Ireland club JHC final. The Ballygiblin number 11 gave an outstanding display scoring 10 points.

For a man who sustained a leg injury in training a week ago, he worked tirelessly throughout. He was brilliant from both placed balls and play.

“I just picked a bit of a strain last Sunday when we were training,” he explained. “We were doing a warm-up and my leg tightened up so I didn’t train all week. I said I would put a strapping on it.

“I had a job to do for the players and the team. I believed in my ability. I have done all the work. I have been practising frees since I was five years of age. I’m ecstatic. It is unprecedented what is going to go on in Mitchelstown for the next week or two.

“We had a tough time here last year, it is only 11 months ago. We needed that to drive us over the line. Last year hurt. We were inside in the dressing-room at half-time and you could see the motivation on everyone’s face. Everyone was willing to die for each other. We have a man to stand up everyday. We are just delighted to bring this All-Ireland back to Mitchelstown and Ballygiblin.” 

It was evident they learned from that gut-wrenching defeat to Mooncoin.

“Last year we were focused on Croke Park and the occasion. We didn’t even think about Mooncoin. This year it was all Easkey. Last year I didn’t even know one of the names of the Mooncoin players - I was just thinking about Croke Park. The bright lights and running out. This time we were tuned in, everyone had a job. We all knew what we were doing. We had watched Easkey play. We had studied them.

“We have loads of people to step up. Young Darragh Flynn has been dying sick all week. He had a bad flu. You could see it in him there he wasn’t his right self, but he still gave everything for the cause.

“His goal at the start, it calmed everyone down. Just assured us we belonged here. Fair play to Mark (Keane) he drove down the middle and cut them open. And who was off his shoulder but Darragh Flynn. Who else would you want at the start of the game, your two best players.

“It was a career-defining game for us. We didn’t want to be remembered as the team to lose two finals. To win that game, we have set ourselves up in Ballygiblin history for life.

"What a day!”

More in this section

Mayo v Galway - Connacht FBD League Semi-Final Mayo hold off Galway fightback to reach FBD League final
Gavin Lee with Glenn Whelan 14/1/2023 Galway secure Walsh Cup final place after win over Dublin
Fionn Herlihy lifts the junior cup 14/1/2023 Ballygiblin banish last year's heartbreak to win All-Ireland club title
<p>ARMS UP: Mark O'Dwyer of Monaleen celebrates after scoring a point during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final match between Monaleen of Limerick and Tooreen of Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Limerick's Monaleen secure All-Ireland intermediate hurling crown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.26 s