'What a day!' - Ballygiblin's Joseph O'Sullivan on career-defining win

Joseph O’Sullivan deservedly was named man-of-the-match in Saturday evening’s All-Ireland club JHC final. The Ballygiblin number 11 gave an outstanding display scoring 10 points.

For a man who sustained a leg injury in training a week ago, he worked tirelessly throughout. He was brilliant from both placed balls and play.

“I just picked a bit of a strain last Sunday when we were training,” he explained. “We were doing a warm-up and my leg tightened up so I didn’t train all week. I said I would put a strapping on it.

“I had a job to do for the players and the team. I believed in my ability. I have done all the work. I have been practising frees since I was five years of age. I’m ecstatic. It is unprecedented what is going to go on in Mitchelstown for the next week or two.

“We had a tough time here last year, it is only 11 months ago. We needed that to drive us over the line. Last year hurt. We were inside in the dressing-room at half-time and you could see the motivation on everyone’s face. Everyone was willing to die for each other. We have a man to stand up everyday. We are just delighted to bring this All-Ireland back to Mitchelstown and Ballygiblin.”

It was evident they learned from that gut-wrenching defeat to Mooncoin.

“Last year we were focused on Croke Park and the occasion. We didn’t even think about Mooncoin. This year it was all Easkey. Last year I didn’t even know one of the names of the Mooncoin players - I was just thinking about Croke Park. The bright lights and running out. This time we were tuned in, everyone had a job. We all knew what we were doing. We had watched Easkey play. We had studied them.

“We have loads of people to step up. Young Darragh Flynn has been dying sick all week. He had a bad flu. You could see it in him there he wasn’t his right self, but he still gave everything for the cause.

“His goal at the start, it calmed everyone down. Just assured us we belonged here. Fair play to Mark (Keane) he drove down the middle and cut them open. And who was off his shoulder but Darragh Flynn. Who else would you want at the start of the game, your two best players.

“It was a career-defining game for us. We didn’t want to be remembered as the team to lose two finals. To win that game, we have set ourselves up in Ballygiblin history for life.

"What a day!”