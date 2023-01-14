Ballygiblin banish last year's heartbreak to win All-Ireland club title

All-Ireland club junior hurling championship final

Ballygiblin (Cork) 1-16 Easkey (Sligo) 0-11

Ballygiblin put the heartbreak of last year’s one-point defeat to Mooncoin behind them with a terrific display under the Croke Park lights on Saturday evening, to be crowned All-Ireland club junior hurling champions. The Avondhu side, roared on by their loyal and colourful supporters, made a successful return to Jones Road to clinch the title for the first time.

It has been a long journey to glory for the Cork and Munster holders, spread over two full seasons. Guided by Ronan Dwane, Dave Moher and their management team, they have become the sixth club from Cork to win this prestigious title and the first since Mayfield in 2017.

The victory also marked another clean sheet from the Ballygiblin rearguard, who have come through this Provincial and All-Ireland campaign without conceding a green flag.

Central to the historic victory was the significant contribution of Joseph O’Sullivan - the free-taker (despite his left leg strapped) scored a hefty 10 points.

Ballygiblin showed their intent from the off when centre-back Mark Keane won possession from the throw-in and raced through the middle before passing to Darragh Flynn who netted after a mere nine seconds.

Points from Shane Beston and Dean Barry enabled them lead 1-2 to 0-1 as wasteful Easkey struck six wides, including a free from Andrew Kilcullen which was deemed to be outside the post after Hawk-eye’s intervention.

A pair of frees from Joseph O’Sullivan pushed Ballygiblin six points clear.

Number 14 Kilcullen - one of five sets of brothers on Easkey’s starting 15 - was his team’s most dangerous forward and when he notched his third point in the 22nd minute, they had worked their way back, 1-4 to 0-4.

Ballygiblin, meanwhile, saw a couple of goal opportunities go amiss when Cathail O’Mahony’s effort shook the side netting and a few minutes later Sean O’Sullivan forced a save from Easkey ‘keeper Jimmy Gordon - the resultant ’65 converted by O’Sullivan.

Rory McHugh and Mickey Gordon slotted over points to keep Easkey in the hunt, and making sure they stayed within three points.

However, Ballygiblin’s finish to the half, which included two wonderful long-range points from Joseph O’Sullivan and one from O’Mahony, were crucial scores and left them in the driving seat, 1-8 to 0-6, at the interval.

It got better for the north Cork men after the break when Shane Beston teamed up with Seán O’Sullivan to increase the gap to six points.

By the 40th minute, the accuracy of O’Mahony and Joseph O’Sullivan extended the Ballygiblin advantage, 1-12 to 0-8.

Joseph O’Sullivan continued his rich vein of form as Ballygiblin went on to outscore their opponents six points to three in the third quarter (1-14 to 0-9).

At the full-time whistle, the gap remained at eight.

*A minute’s silence was observed to remember Paudie Palmer.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: J O’Sullivan (0-10, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), D Flynn (1-0), C O’Mahony (0-3), S Beston (0-2), D Barry (0-1).

Scorers for Easkey: A Kilcullen (0-5, 0-3 frees), J McHugh (0-2), T Cawley, R McHugh, M Gordon and D Hanley (0-1 each).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (Capt), J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; D Flynn, J O’Sullivan, S Beston; C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, D Barry.

Subs: K Duggan for D Barry (34), D Sheehan for S O’Sullivan (54), P Molloy for S Beston (60), A O’Brien for K Roche (62), C O’Brien for L Finn (63).

EASKEY: J Gordon; F Connolly, J Weir, S Molloy; R Molloy, E Rua McGowan, D Hanley; F Cawley, N Kilcullen; R McHugh, M Gordon, T Cawley; F Moylan, A Kilcullen, J McHugh.

Subs: G Connolly for D Hanley (45), É Moylan for F Moylan (51), B Feeney (Capt) for S Molloy (54), L Reddy for R Molloy (63), T Rolston for F Cawley (64).

Referee: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath).