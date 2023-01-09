'All good things must come to an end' - Lee Keegan calls time on Mayo career

Mayo star Lee Keegan has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Westport man, 33, confirmed his decision via a statement released by the county board this morning.

The five-time All-Star and 2016 footballer of the year brings down the curtain on an 11-year career, which saw him play in seven All-Ireland SFC finals, losing six and drawing one, and winning seven Connacht SFC crowns and one Division 1 medal.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time with Mayo,” Keegan stated. “We had great days and some memorable victories. For me, it was always about wearing that Mayo jersey with pride every single day, and I was honoured to play alongside players who were of the same mind, and under managers who drove high standards on and off the pitch.

“But all good things must come to an end. The reality is that I have had to rely on a lot of people – most notably my wife Aoife – to give me the time and space to pursue my dream.

“Now that we have two young children, Lile and Rhea, I am keenly aware that I am no longer able to commit to inter-county football in the way I did over the past 11 years. I will continue to make myself available to Westport and look forward to building on last year’s historic success (first Mayo senior title) in the years ahead.

“I wish Mayo every success in 2023 and beyond. I will be cheering them on from the terraces. That’ll be an unusual experience for me, I’m sure, but such is the way of life.”

The defender scored 7-48 in 67 championship appearances for Mayo and his 140 appearances combined with the National League puts him fifth in the all-time Mayo “caps” list.

For the third consecutive season, he was nominated for an All-Star in 2022 having claimed his fifth award the year previous. He was shortlisted for footballer of the year on three occasions.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay lauded Keegan: “Lee has represented Mayo with great distinction. He was indestructible and defiant: on the biggest days, he walked tall and proud. Lee embodied the resilience of Mayo. The example he set will continue to inspire Mayo for many years to come.”

County chairman Seamus Tuohy remarked: “On behalf of Mayo GAA, I would like to sincerely thank Lee for his outstanding commitment and service. Lee was an exceptional club player with his club St Patrick's Westport GAA and followed these very high standards up when he progressed to intercounty football.

“His commitment to Mayo GAA whether it be at training, or an All-Ireland Final. Lee never wavered and he impressed so many with his performances. Mayo GAA would like to wish Lee and his family the very best of luck in the future.”