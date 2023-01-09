Jack O'Connor pleased with Kerry fightback despite injury to namesake Diarmuid 

KERRY 0-14 CLARE 0-13

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor was pleasantly enthused by the way his side fought back to dig out this McGrath Cup (Group B) victory over Clare at Austin Stack Park, especially after the early-season drubbing at the hands of Cork just four days previously.

However, despite the positives outweighing the negatives by the time the final whistle was blown, after substitute Darragh Roche slotted over the winning point for the All-Ireland champions, there was a sting in the tail for the Kingdom with a significant injury setback.

Halfway through the first half, while trailing by two points, 0-4 to 0-2, O’Connor suffered a potentially serious blow to his National League planning, with namesake, midfielder Diarmuid, being helped off the field after succumbing to what appeared to be a painful left ankle knock.

“It looks like probably ligament damage. The boys will assess him, and it will probably be a couple of days before he gets scanned, and that will tell the tale then. It looks like Diarmuid will be gone for a while. We’re going to pick up injuries in winter football, we’re down a lot of players at the minute with injuries, and club commitments, so we need all these lads to be competitive,” said the Kerry boss.

In their first outing of the new year, Clare were quicker out of the blocks, with Cian O’Dea and Jamie Malone driving them on from the half-back line, and Keelan Sexton hugely impressive up front, enjoying a great duel with Jason Foley all afternoon. A four-point lead, 0-7 to 0-3, at half-time was the least the Banner men deserved.

Still in front by that margin at the three-quarter mark, 0-11 to 0-7, the visitors appeared set to keep their foot on Kerry’s throat but, inspired by the herculean Tom O’Sullivan, and with an encouraging impact off the bench, the home team eventually put the foot on the accelerator down the home stretch, Roche kicking the winning point four minutes into injury-time.

“You would have to say that the boys that came on did really well, and just got the energy levels up there in the last 20 minutes. That’s very pleasing, and it’s good for the panel as well. It’s good for the morale, that ten or eleven came on, and they all contributed. Today, what we were looking for was just a bit of energy, and a bit of attitude, and I think we got both of those,” added O’Connor.

“At least there is something to work on now. We were very unhappy the other night because we didn’t think it was all down to fitness up in Cork. Fellas were a bit lethargic, and maybe the attitude wasn’t where it needed to be. That was a bit better this evening, and it’s nice to see the young lads come on there, the subs, and making a real impact.”

Despite missing the opportunity to take the scalp of the Sam Maguire holders, Clare manager Colm Collins was philosophical in the aftermath. Buoyed by the competitiveness of his charges, he simply stated: “If we’re ever to beat Kerry, I would rather it be championship!”

Scorers for Kerry: T Brosnan 0-6 (0-4fs), T O’Sullivan, D Roche 0-2 each, K Spillane, M Burns, D Moynihan, R Buckley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: E Cleary (fs), K Sexton (0-1f) 0-3 each, J Malone, E McMahon, R Lanigan, C O’Connor, P Collins, M Doherty, A Griffin 0-1 each.

KERRY: S Murphy; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; M Breen, T Morley, J McCarthy; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, M Burns, B Mahony; T Brosnan, E Horan, K Spillane.

Subs: B O’Sullivan for O’Connor, inj (15), D Roche for Horan (26), R Murphy for Mahony (39), G Horan for McCarthy (45), R Buckley for Burns (46), D O’Sullivan for Spillane (55), D O’Donoghue for Casey (55), S Okunbor for Barry (57), J O’Shea for Breen (62), D Geaney for Moynihan (62).

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lanigan; C O’Dea, J Malone, A Sweeney; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; E McMahon, E Cleary, D Coughlin; P Collins, K Sexton, C Downes.

Subs: I Ugweuru for Coughlin (45), A Griffin for McMahon (45), D Walsh for Sweeney (45), G Cooney for Collins (51), D Nagle for O’Dea (54), G Cahill for Downes (54), D McDonagh for O’Connor (62), D Keating for Malone (62), S Griffin for Cleary (67), C Downes for O’Neill (67).

Referee: J O’Regan (Cork).