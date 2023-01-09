Relief for boss Brennan as Crokes avoid repeat of history

Robbie Brennan has never let himself forget what happened to Kilmacud Crokes in last year’s All-Ireland final to Kilcoo.

As they reached a second successive final, Brennan has a constant reminder on his phone of that fateful day when it appeared they were on their way to glory in both normal and extra-time only for Kilcoo to claim the title.

“Well if you seen my screensaver, it’s the Kilcoo boys (co-captains Conor Laverty and Aidan Branagan) lifting the cup,” he revealed when asked if last February’s defeat is still on his mind. “So, for me it probably is but it doesn’t really come up to be honest with you because there’s not much time to think about.

“I said to the lads inside, all they’ve done is give themselves an opportunity to be the first team to lose back-to-back All-Irelands in the club, so that’s all we’ve done at the minute!” he laughed. “Hopefully it won’t be, but that’s the situation we are in at the minute.”

Three points up in this semi-final, Brennan admitted he felt history was going to repeat itself when David Moran’s punched effort in the fifth minute of additional time was heading towards goal only for it to be cleared.

“It looked like it was déjà vu all over again, which is obviously a problem for us that we need to look at. Thankfully, it didn’t so we’ll get a crack the next day.

“It’s the same thing every time – you’re nearly expecting it to go in at this stage. Maybe that’s a positive, that it didn’t go in. No, it’s worrying. To allow ourselves be in that position was the most disappointing aspect. We were in control, took the foot off. To be fair to O’Rahilly’s, they came back into it. They’re a good team. Plenty to work on.”

Shane Walsh was hobbling towards the end but Brennan isn’t concerned about his fitness for Sunday week. Paul Mannion was named in the panel and took part in the warm-up.

“Paul is close,” reported Brennan. “I don't know if you were looking at him in there but he’s running and he’s kicking and I think everybody is happy with where he’s at.

“It’s just whether he’s able to go back in, he hasn’t played since August so it’s a big ask. But he has another couple of weeks, the final was always possibly the plan for him timewise, but if he can play or not is another thing.

“And obviously, as I keep saying, he’s got the inter-county season ahead of that and it’s only one game for us so he’s got to balance all of that.”