Munster football award for Sean O'Shea

Kerry star Sean O’Shea has been named Munster footballer of the year for 2022. The Kenmare Shamrock’s clubman capped a marvellous year by lifting the Sam Maguire cup with co-captain Joe O'Connor. And his mammoth match-winning free against Dublin in the semi-final will go down in Croke Park folklore.

In the Munster Championship, O'Shea kicked 10 points in the semi-final defeat of Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn and six in the Munster final win over Limerick.

The Munster Ladies Footballer of the Year is Karen McGrath from Waterford. Karen McGrath has served as Waterford’s captain over the past two seasons and helped her club Ballymacarbry to their 41st Waterford title in a row, her own 15th title. But the year was made special by Ballymacarbry's capture of the Munster Senior Club Ladies Football title last month with a win over Banner Ladies of Clare, bridging a 22-year gap for the club.

The Manager of the year in the province is Limerick's John Kiely. The Shannonsiders extended their dominance of Munster hurling to a fourth campaign this season, equalling a record for the county. The extra-time win over Clare in the final was an epic affair that lit up Semple Stadium.

The Galbally native's place in the annals is secure after he then masterminded Limerick to a third All-Ireland title in a row in July. He is now the second most successful manager in the history of the game, only behind the legendary Brian Cody

The Under 20 Hurler of the Year is another Limerick man, Aidan O’Connor The half-forward fired 0-30 in the Munster Under 20 Championship, helping Limerick to a ninth Munster U20/U21 crown.

In his third season at the grade, he was at his skilful best in a potent Treaty attack. The Ballybrown man follows in the footsteps of his father, Joe, who won the Munster Under 21 title as a forward in 1987.

Following group wins over Clare and Cork, O’Connor contributed 0-5 from play to post 0-10 against Waterford in the semi-final and followed that with nine points in the Munster Final win over Tipperary. Proving reliable from placed balls, he landed 0-19 frees in four outings.

Posting a total of 0-10 in the Under 20 All-Ireland final, he saw Limerick miss out to Kilkenny by just a point. The Ballybrown forward has also won Under 21 Premier Hurling title with his club this season, adding to two Under 18 and an Under 19 title secured in recent seasons.

All of this year's Munster GAA Awards will be presented at an Awards function in the Minella Hotel Clonmel on Saturday.