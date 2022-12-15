Jeff Lynskey: Cian Lynch will be even better in 2023

Two time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch will be an even better player for Limerick in 2023 after all of last season's frustrations.

That's the belief of Galway underage guru Jeff Lynskey who managed the gifted playmaker to last season's Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final with NUI Galway.

The westerners lost that game and the late dismissal of Lynch - which was later rescinded upon appeal - played a role in victors UL coming from behind to snatch the win.

Lynch went on to suffer a hamstring injury in April, ruling him out for much of the championship with Limerick, and a serious ankle injury suffered the weekend before the All-Ireland final, which later required surgery, subsequently sidelined him for several more months.

As things stand, the Patrickswell man, who turns 27 in early January, is still recovering full fitness but appears to be targeting an Allianz League comeback.

Asked at the draws for the Electric Ireland sponsored Higher Education championships if Lynch will be the same player after his injuries, Lynskey nodded.

"If it was 20 years ago, maybe not, but with the quality of expertise they have in Limerick, and in any county setup, I think they'll have him 100%," said Lynskey. "What he'll have this year is probably a freshness and a hunger that he hasn't had before, because he missed out on last year.

"I'm sure he'll be eager to play his part for Limerick this year. Knowing the guy, and from getting to know him as I did last year, he'll want to put the best version of Cian Lynch forward. I think he'll probably be even better this year than in previous years because of that break he has had over the last eight or nine months."

Lynch was sent off in the third level decider by referee Fergal Horgan following consultation with linesman Sean Cleere after an exchange between Lynch and UL defender Bryan O'Mara close to the sideline. At that stage, NUI Galway led by four points.

"It was very disappointing at the time, very difficult to deal with but look, I have a close network of friends, a good family at home," said Lynskey who revealed that St Thomas' manager Kenneth Burke, whose side lost weeks earlier to Ballyhale Shamrocks in an All-Ireland club semi-final following a last gasp TJ Reid goal, gave him some solid advice.

"He had gone through something similar, with his disappointment with St Thomas', and he kind of said to me, 'Jeff, let it go, move on'. And that's what you do. We're all human beings, refs are human like us and Sean Cleere is human, we all make mistakes. You just have to process it and move on and just get on with it."

Lynskey, who guided Galway to three All-Ireland minor wins, believes that with Lynch fit and available again, Limerick will be even better in 2023.

"They often talk about players that come into a setup, and I don't want to compare Cian to Messi, but you're looking at these players who come into a setup and you see how they change an environment. Cian did that in our setup."