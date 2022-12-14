Draws made for Fitzgibbon and Sigerson cups

Fitzgibbon Cup holders University of Limerick have been drawn with ATU Galway and TUS Mid-West
19 February 2022; University of Limerick captain Bryan O'Mara lifts the Fitzgibbon Cup as his teammates celebrate after the Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Final match between NUI Galway and University of Limerick at IT Carlow in Carlow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 13:06

Fitzgibbon Cup holders University of Limerick have been drawn with ATU Galway and TUS Mid-West in Group D of the 2023 competition.

The draws for both the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups were made this morning at SETU Waterford, host of the hurling final next spring. 

In the Sigerson, 2022 winners NUI Galway face Maynooth University in the first round.

Draws in full: 

Fitzgibbon Cup  

Group A: NUI Galway, MTU Cork, SETU Waterford.

Group B: Mary I Limerick, SETU Carlow, DCU.

Group C: Maynooth Uni, UCC, UCD.

Group D: UL, ATU Galway, TUS Mid-West.

Sigerson Cup Round 1 

MTU Kerry v ATU Sligo 

SETU Carlow v St Mary’s 

NUI Galway v Maynooth University 

MTU Cork v UCD 

Queen’s University v Ulster University 

ATU Donegal v DCU 

ATU Galway v TU Dublin 

UCC v UL

<p>24 October 2021; Kilmallock goalkeeper Barry Hennessy celebrates with the cup  after the Limerick County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final match between Kilmallock and Patrickswell at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Latest

