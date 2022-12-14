Draws made for Fitzgibbon and Sigerson cups

Fitzgibbon Cup holders University of Limerick have been drawn with ATU Galway and TUS Mid-West in Group D of the 2023 competition.
The draws for both the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups were made this morning at SETU Waterford, host of the hurling final next spring.
In the Sigerson, 2022 winners NUI Galway face Maynooth University in the first round.
Draws in full:
Group A: NUI Galway, MTU Cork, SETU Waterford.
Group B: Mary I Limerick, SETU Carlow, DCU.
Group C: Maynooth Uni, UCC, UCD.
Group D: UL, ATU Galway, TUS Mid-West.
MTU Kerry v ATU Sligo
SETU Carlow v St Mary’s
NUI Galway v Maynooth University
MTU Cork v UCD
Queen’s University v Ulster University
ATU Donegal v DCU
ATU Galway v TU Dublin
UCC v UL