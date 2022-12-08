Bradley to decide on Derry future after conclusion of club campaign 

Emmett Bradley will wait until Glen's club championship campaign concludes before making a decision about his inter-county future with reigning Ulster champions Derry.

The big midfielder played a key role as an impact sub throughout last season's Championship, the first player brought on in each of their five games.

Curiously, Bradley was initially named by manager Rory Gallagher to start each of those matches in the official team-sheet before being replaced on each of the match days by Niall Toner.

With scores from the bench in each of their three Ulster games, against Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal, he proved a reliable performer and has since helped his club Glen to within 60 minutes of another provincial title this weekend.

If they lose to title holders Kilcoo then Bradley will have a question to answer regarding his Derry situation.

"I'll meet that question once I'm finished up with Glen," said Bradley. "Obviously it's been a long season and we're delighted to still be involved at this stage of the year - it's not too often that you're still playing competitive Championship football in December. I'm staying in the moment for now and the full focus is on Glen - as it has been for the last three or four months. I suppose I'll meet that question down the way."

On his role as an apparent decoy throughout the summer in those dummy Derry teams, Bradley shrugged it off.

"I was aware of it after the League and I suppose that's what the management felt the team needed at that given time," he said. "My focus at that stage was just whatever I can do for the team to push them in the right direction and try to get the result. That was my full focus at the time."

His entire focus now is on becoming a double Ulster medallist in the same season though Kilcoo are favourites ahead of Sunday's clash at the Athletic Grounds. When the sides met at the same venue at the semi-final stage last December, Kilcoo won by a goal after extra-time.

"They probably dominated that game for long parts, albeit it was very intense and very cagey," said Bradley.

"It was sort of tit-for-tat, they probably just had that wee bit of an edge and we needed to go back and learn our lessons from that. Hopefully we can bring something different to the challenge on Sunday. But even in terms of this year's games so far, we need to improve from the Errigal Ciaran match and the Cargin match if we're to put ourselves in a position to beat Kilcoo."