MTU won't enter teams in next year's Cork hurling and football championships

Munster Technological University Cork have decided not to enter a team in next year’s Cork hurling and football championships.

MTU’s decision to withdraw brings to an end the college’s almost 30-year involvement in the Cork county championship.

The Irish Examiner understands the decision was taken off the back of the difficulty experienced by MTU in fielding teams for this year’s county championship games.

The MTU hurlers had a panel of just 20 players for their sole outing, that the colleges/divisions semi-final against Imokilly in mid-August. It was a game they lost by 7-22 to 2-11. Several players from outside Cork who were eligible to line out for MTU against Imokilly were unavailable on account of club commitments.

It was much the same story for the MTU Cork footballers who fell at the same semi-final hurdle to Duhallow on a 2-18 to 1-9 scoreline.

MTU Cork did not enter a team in either the hurling or football county championship during the Covid-affected 2020 and ’21 seasons.

The college first entered the Cork senior hurling and football championships in 1995, known then as the Cork Regional Technical College.

The CIT hurlers reached the county final in 2011, losing out to Carrigtwohill by a point.

Also not entering the 2023 county championship colleges/divisions section are Seandún, in both codes, and Carrigdhoun in football.

The draws for the 2023 county championship will take place at Sunday’s Cork convention. Each group in the top tier competitions will consist of a top seed, second seed, and two third seeds.

Cork Premier SHC seedings

Top seeds: St Finbarr’s, Blackrock, Erin’s Own; second seeds: Newtownshandrum, Douglas, Glen Rovers; third seeds: Bishopstown, Charleville, Fr O’Neill’s, Kanturk, Midleton, Sarsfields.

Cork Premier SFC seedings

Top seeds: Nemo Rangers, St Finbarr’s, Castlehaven; second seeds: Ballincollig, Carbery Rangers, Mallow; third seeds: Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Douglas, Éire Óg, St Michael’s, Valley Rovers.

Cork SAHC seedings

Top seeds: Courcey Rovers, Na Piarsaigh, Fermoy; second seeds: Bride Rovers, Ballyhea, Cloyne; third seeds: Blarney, Carrigtwohill, Inniscarra, Killeagh, Mallow, Newcestown.

Cork SAFC seedings

Top seeds: Knocknagree, Newcestown, Clyda Rovers; second seeds: O’Donovan Rossa, Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh, Dohenys; third seeds: Bishopstown, Fermoy, Kanturk, Kiskeam, Newmarket, Ilen Rovers.