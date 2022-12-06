MTU won't enter teams in next year's Cork hurling and football championships

Munster Technological University’s decision to withdraw brings to an end the college’s almost 30-year involvement in the Cork county championship
MTU won't enter teams in next year's Cork hurling and football championships

WITHDRAWING: Munster Technological University Cork have decided not to enter a team in next year’s Cork hurling and football championships. Pic: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 19:35
Eoghan Cormican

Munster Technological University Cork have decided not to enter a team in next year’s Cork hurling and football championships.

MTU’s decision to withdraw brings to an end the college’s almost 30-year involvement in the Cork county championship.

The Irish Examiner understands the decision was taken off the back of the difficulty experienced by MTU in fielding teams for this year’s county championship games. 

The MTU hurlers had a panel of just 20 players for their sole outing, that the colleges/divisions semi-final against Imokilly in mid-August. It was a game they lost by 7-22 to 2-11. Several players from outside Cork who were eligible to line out for MTU against Imokilly were unavailable on account of club commitments.

It was much the same story for the MTU Cork footballers who fell at the same semi-final hurdle to Duhallow on a 2-18 to 1-9 scoreline.

MTU Cork did not enter a team in either the hurling or football county championship during the Covid-affected 2020 and ’21 seasons.

The college first entered the Cork senior hurling and football championships in 1995, known then as the Cork Regional Technical College.

The CIT hurlers reached the county final in 2011, losing out to Carrigtwohill by a point.

Also not entering the 2023 county championship colleges/divisions section are Seandún, in both codes, and Carrigdhoun in football.

The draws for the 2023 county championship will take place at Sunday’s Cork convention. Each group in the top tier competitions will consist of a top seed, second seed, and two third seeds.

Cork Premier SHC seedings 

Top seeds: St Finbarr’s, Blackrock, Erin’s Own; second seeds: Newtownshandrum, Douglas, Glen Rovers; third seeds: Bishopstown, Charleville, Fr O’Neill’s, Kanturk, Midleton, Sarsfields.

Cork Premier SFC seedings 

Top seeds: Nemo Rangers, St Finbarr’s, Castlehaven; second seeds: Ballincollig, Carbery Rangers, Mallow; third seeds: Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Douglas, Éire Óg, St Michael’s, Valley Rovers.

Cork SAHC seedings 

Top seeds: Courcey Rovers, Na Piarsaigh, Fermoy; second seeds: Bride Rovers, Ballyhea, Cloyne; third seeds: Blarney, Carrigtwohill, Inniscarra, Killeagh, Mallow, Newcestown.

Cork SAFC seedings 

Top seeds: Knocknagree, Newcestown, Clyda Rovers; second seeds: O’Donovan Rossa, Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh, Dohenys; third seeds: Bishopstown, Fermoy, Kanturk, Kiskeam, Newmarket, Ilen Rovers.

More in this section

Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Rule change will see frees retaken if opponents shake the posts
GAA Annual Congress 2020 - Saturday Departing Tipp secretary Floyd slams critics of split season
Mikey Mahony, Pauric Mahony and Dessie Hutchinson celebrate at the final whistle 3/12/2022 Hurling club semis may face clash with World Cup final
<p>CLASH: The second club semi-final will throw in 30 minutes after the World Cup final kicks-off. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile</p>

Confirmed: All-Ireland club semi-final will clash with World Cup final 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.255 s