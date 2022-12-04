Clinical O’Dwyer points the way to Munster glory for Monaleen

The Monaleen centre-forward finished proceedings with 0-15
Clinical O’Dwyer points the way to Munster glory for Monaleen

Hurling generic

Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 14:37
Eoghan Cormican, Pairc Ui Rinn

Munster Club IHC final: Monaleen 1-22 Roscrea 0-18 

A point-taking clinic by Mark O’Dwyer powered Monaleen to glory in this afternoon’s Munster club intermediate hurling final.

The Monaleen centre-forward, substituted to a sizable reception deep in second half stoppages, finished proceedings with 0-15 written beside his name. Eleven of those were dead-ball efforts.

It was O’Dwyer who was at the heart of Monaleen’s clinical second-half start that ultimately proved the game’s defining period.

Ahead by 0-11 to 0-10 at the break, the Limerick champions outgunned their opponents 0-7 to 0-1 in the 10 minutes after half-time. It was a burst that put seven between the sides. It was a burst where O’Dwyer converted five frees. Half-back Ronan Lyons and full-forward Ed Doyle were also on the mark as the Limerick lads stretched their legs and their lead.

Doyle was to be a pivotal actor in this provincial deicder later in the second period. Roscrea fought and fought to peg back the seven-point deficit. A minute from the hour mark, the Tipperary champions, led by Alan Tynan and sharpshooter Luke Cashin, were back within five, 0-22 to 0-17.

Then arrived a Doyle goal to both kill the Roscrea revival and guarantee Monaleen an All-Ireland semi-final appearance against either Trim of Meath or Wicklow’s Bray Emmets.

The first half was a funny one. Contradictory too.

A dozen wides had been split evenly between the sides as early as the 13th minute. Both radars had had a Sunday lie-in. The overworked umpires were flat out waving.

The 12 wides dwarfed the four points registered inside these opening 13 minutes, also split evenly between the sides. We also had a Monaleen saved goal chance. The target was as elusive as it was evasive.

And then, like the flick of a light switch, the floodgates opened. Scores rained in from all manner of angles and distances. A drought to a deluge. 12 points, again split evenly, in 10 minutes. A 10-minute period that contained not a single wide.

The opening period was level eight times. It finished with Monaleen one ahead, 0-11 to 0-10.

O’Dwyer was the game’s top scorer breaking for a half-time cup of tea. He clipped four frees and one less from play. His corner-forward teammate Donnacha Ó Dálaigh was also making a nuisance of himself. He twice rose white flags.

At the other end, Luke Cashin had five to his name. Four from the dead-ball. Evan Fitzpatrick and Conor Sheedy both contributed a pair.

But Roscrea lost a yard of pace on their opponents at the beginning of the second half. That yard became a couple of metres. The gap eventually became too big to bridge.

A year after being relegated from the Limerick senior ranks, Monaleen have bounced back with county and Munster titles. They now go after an All-Ireland.

Scorers for Monaleen: M O’Dwyer (0-15, 0-11 frees); E Doyle (1-1); D Ó Dálaigh (0-2); R Lyons, J Fitzgerald, L McHale, A La Touche Cosgrave (0-1 each).

Scorers for Roscrea: L Cashin (0-11, 0-9 frees); C Sheedy (0-4); E Fitzpatrick (0-2); S Fletcher (0-1).

MONALEEN: J Power; J Porter, B Canny, S Griffin; L Lyons, R Lyons, L Morrison; J Fitzgerald, L McHale; D Power, M O’Dwyer, A La Touche Cosgrave; L Murphy, E Doyle, D Ó Dálaigh.

Subs: D Moloney for Power (45); D Golden O’Mahony for La Touche Cosgrave (62); B Hayes for Ó Dálaigh (63); E O’Driscoll for O’Dwyer (64).

ROSCREA: Daryl Ryan; S Davis, K McMahon, J Synott; D Tynan, D O’Connor, M Campion; Dan Ryan, A Tynan; C Sheedy, S Fletcher, E Fitzpatrick; L Cashin, S Conlon, K Lee.

Subs: A Booth for Davis (30-31 temporary); A Booth for Synott, C Dooley for Lee (both 43); J Fitzpatrick for Conlon (54).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork). 

More in this section

Moycullen v Tourlestrane - AIB Connacht GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final Cooke shines as powerful Moycullen claim first Connacht crown
General views of Croke Park GAA's Central Council backs range of new disciplinary measures 
Ballygunner v Ballyea - AIB Munster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Final O'Sullivan hails Ballygunner's journey from 'nearly men' to back-to-back Munster champions 
<p>PERFECT WEEKEND: Shane Beston, Ballygiblin runs with the sliotar.</p>

Newly-wed Beston caps memorable weekend with hat-trick as Ballygiblin blitz St Kieran's 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.249 s