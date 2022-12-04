Clinical O’Dwyer points the way to Munster glory for Monaleen

Munster Club IHC final: Monaleen 1-22 Roscrea 0-18

A point-taking clinic by Mark O’Dwyer powered Monaleen to glory in this afternoon’s Munster club intermediate hurling final.

The Monaleen centre-forward, substituted to a sizable reception deep in second half stoppages, finished proceedings with 0-15 written beside his name. Eleven of those were dead-ball efforts.

It was O’Dwyer who was at the heart of Monaleen’s clinical second-half start that ultimately proved the game’s defining period.

Ahead by 0-11 to 0-10 at the break, the Limerick champions outgunned their opponents 0-7 to 0-1 in the 10 minutes after half-time. It was a burst that put seven between the sides. It was a burst where O’Dwyer converted five frees. Half-back Ronan Lyons and full-forward Ed Doyle were also on the mark as the Limerick lads stretched their legs and their lead.

Doyle was to be a pivotal actor in this provincial deicder later in the second period. Roscrea fought and fought to peg back the seven-point deficit. A minute from the hour mark, the Tipperary champions, led by Alan Tynan and sharpshooter Luke Cashin, were back within five, 0-22 to 0-17.

Then arrived a Doyle goal to both kill the Roscrea revival and guarantee Monaleen an All-Ireland semi-final appearance against either Trim of Meath or Wicklow’s Bray Emmets.

The first half was a funny one. Contradictory too.

A dozen wides had been split evenly between the sides as early as the 13th minute. Both radars had had a Sunday lie-in. The overworked umpires were flat out waving.

The 12 wides dwarfed the four points registered inside these opening 13 minutes, also split evenly between the sides. We also had a Monaleen saved goal chance. The target was as elusive as it was evasive.

And then, like the flick of a light switch, the floodgates opened. Scores rained in from all manner of angles and distances. A drought to a deluge. 12 points, again split evenly, in 10 minutes. A 10-minute period that contained not a single wide.

The opening period was level eight times. It finished with Monaleen one ahead, 0-11 to 0-10.

O’Dwyer was the game’s top scorer breaking for a half-time cup of tea. He clipped four frees and one less from play. His corner-forward teammate Donnacha Ó Dálaigh was also making a nuisance of himself. He twice rose white flags.

At the other end, Luke Cashin had five to his name. Four from the dead-ball. Evan Fitzpatrick and Conor Sheedy both contributed a pair.

But Roscrea lost a yard of pace on their opponents at the beginning of the second half. That yard became a couple of metres. The gap eventually became too big to bridge.

A year after being relegated from the Limerick senior ranks, Monaleen have bounced back with county and Munster titles. They now go after an All-Ireland.

Scorers for Monaleen: M O’Dwyer (0-15, 0-11 frees); E Doyle (1-1); D Ó Dálaigh (0-2); R Lyons, J Fitzgerald, L McHale, A La Touche Cosgrave (0-1 each).

Scorers for Roscrea: L Cashin (0-11, 0-9 frees); C Sheedy (0-4); E Fitzpatrick (0-2); S Fletcher (0-1).

MONALEEN: J Power; J Porter, B Canny, S Griffin; L Lyons, R Lyons, L Morrison; J Fitzgerald, L McHale; D Power, M O’Dwyer, A La Touche Cosgrave; L Murphy, E Doyle, D Ó Dálaigh.

Subs: D Moloney for Power (45); D Golden O’Mahony for La Touche Cosgrave (62); B Hayes for Ó Dálaigh (63); E O’Driscoll for O’Dwyer (64).

ROSCREA: Daryl Ryan; S Davis, K McMahon, J Synott; D Tynan, D O’Connor, M Campion; Dan Ryan, A Tynan; C Sheedy, S Fletcher, E Fitzpatrick; L Cashin, S Conlon, K Lee.

Subs: A Booth for Davis (30-31 temporary); A Booth for Synott, C Dooley for Lee (both 43); J Fitzpatrick for Conlon (54).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork).