Beating Ballyhale helped Ballygunner stick to the plan

Ballygunner forward Peter Hogan likened Sunday’s Munster semi-final win over Na Piarsaigh to their spectacular victory over Ballyhale Shamrocks in February’s All-Ireland decider.

Rather than focusing on the scoreboard which was five points in Na Piarsaigh’s favour at the interval, the reigning champions concentrated on what was in front of them as they did when Shamrocks were two points in the ascendancy prior to Harry Ruddle’s winning goal.

“We knew at half-time we were in a strange position I suppose, but we always believed in ourselves and we dug it out in the second half,” said Hogan. “Credit to Na Piarsaigh, they're a brilliant team as well and they really put it up to us around the middle as well.

“It was just to kind of refocus and stick to the basics. We might have been trying a bit too hard in the first half and overplaying some passes and taking it through the centre. But in the second half it flipped on its head.

“We got the advantage in those rucks and coming back the field and working it through the lines. It was just a refocus and a real focus on the basics.

“We stick to our processes the whole time. That's the mentality in the dressing room, you know. I think we proved it last year in the All-Ireland final as well that we just stick to the plan and keep tipping away. We all believe in ourselves that eventually we'll come out the other end.”

Pauric Mahony grabbed the headlines with his 13 points, seven from play, in LIT Gaelic Grounds and he was the first to acknowledge the work done by team-mates to offload to him for the scores. Hogan was one of them who powered into the second half.

“We fought for everything there and you have the likes of Pauric there and you know that he's outside you to just pop the ball out to and he really stood up. When you have a fella like that beside you it's easier to work the ball and try get it to him.

“He's an incredible player and he always stood up for us in Ballygunner and in Waterford and he's just a special player, he's an incredible hurler.”

Patrick Fitzgerald once again found the net for Ballygunner on Sunday and the teenager is more than proving his worth as a starter.

“He gave a man-of-the-match display against Kilruane two weeks ago as well, he's a special player. Everyone knew him coming into the group this year was going to make it stronger and he's certainly done that.”