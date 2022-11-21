Sky bid for rights didn't meet GAA valuation

Sky Sports’ nine-year partnership with the GAA ended last month as a result of their bid not being accepted by Croke Park, the Irish Examiner has learned.

Although Sky explained there were other factors behind the decision and there was a perception they had withdrawn from the process, ultimately their offer for the next five seasons was rejected by the GAA.

“Their bid didn’t meet the value the GAA put on what they were making available,” said a source close to negotiations.

It had been reported Sky wanted to show more games from 2023 including 16 Allianz League fixtures. In a statement, Sky Ireland chief executive JD Buckley pointed towards the split season as a reason for the end of the relationship.

“Despite our participation in the broadcast rights bidding process, lengthy negotiations and a strong willingness on both sides to continue our partnership, Sky and the GAA have been unable to reach a renewal agreement,” he said.

“A factor in this decision has been the new shortened GAA season and its knock-on impact on the number of games Sky Sports wanted to broadcast. We came on board as official GAA broadcast partner in 2014 and since then, we have made significant investments in GAA – from grassroots initiatives and youth forums; to marketing initiatives and our sponsorship of the annual GAA Development Conference.”

It is estimated Sky’s previous five-year agreement with the GAA was worth close to €2 million per annum, although that figure was impacted during the pandemic. However, their viewing figures for live championship matches in both Ireland and the UK had been remarkably low. Sky’s five-year investment in grassroots from 2017 was approximately €500,000 per annum.

The GAA’s fixture makers and Sky had experienced some differences regarding throw-in times this past year, while the broadcasters also discontinued their Wednesday discussion show “Inside the Game” after the 2021 season.

It is anticipated GAAGO will pick up the majority of the 14 live championship games Sky Sports had exclusively shown over the past five seasons. It is also expected some of the additional Sam Maguire round-robin games will be available on the streaming service, although as their quota of matches remains at 31 RTÉ could choose to show more fixtures towards the business end of the competition.

The GAA’s confirmed master fixtures for the 2023 season are due to be released on Monday week, December 5, after they are signed off by Management Committee and Central Council.