Galway SHC final: St Thomas' and Loughrea finish in thrilling draw

St Thomas' 0-20 Loughrea 1-17

A thriller in Salthill.

After over 60 furious minutes and an exhilarating battle, Loughrea and St Thomas’ will have to do it all again as the Galway SHC final finished in a draw.

Eanna Burke led the way with one goal and four points for the favourites, while Martin McManus continued his sensational club form, hitting 0-4 to bring his championship total to 3-24 so far.

Loughrea were reduced to 14 for the final ten minutes after a second yellow for Darren Shaughnessy and were hit for a double blow as Burke’s goal came shortly after but they picked themselves off the floor and worked the ball to Tiernan Killeen for a last-gasp equaliser.

St Thomas’ won the toss and elected to play against the breeze. From the off, it was clear Loughrea were ready to throw the kitchen sink at this clash.

The same was true for the entire campaign.

Manager Tommy Kelly has been involved with Clare and Dublin in recent years. Former players Greg Kennedy, Gavin Keary and Nigel Murray are all on his ticket.

They won every game in the championship and turned up determined to bridge a 16-year gap since they last lifted the Tom Callinan cup.

So close.

McManus rattled off three points in the first ten minutes, with Neil Keary’s frees helping extend their lead to six. St Thomas’ didn’t panic, swapping Fintan Burke off and moving Cian Mahony to McManus. Their delivery inside improved, with Burke excelling off the supply. At half-time, the gap was just two.

Loughrea still led heading down the home straight, but were then hit by the red card.

A superbly taken Burke goal and quickfire point suggested it was done before Killeen’s final score. Loughrea left the field to huge applause from their travelling support. They go again next week.

Scorers for St Thomas': V Manso 0-1, D Burke 0-2, C Cooney 0-9 (8 frees), E Burke 1-4, O Flannery 0-1.

Scorers for Loughrea: M McManus 0-4, N Keary 0-9 (8 frees), I Harahan 0-2, 0 Coyle 0-1, Dylan Shaughnessy 0-1, Jamie Ryan 0-1, J Mooney 0-1, T Killeen 0-1.

St Thomas: G Kelly; C Mahony, F Burke, C Burke, E Duggan, J Headd, M Caulfield, B Burke, D Burke, V Manso C Cooney, D Burke, D McGlynn, E Burke, O Flannery.

Subs: S Cooney for Caulfield (half-time), C Headd for Headd (40), B Farrell for Manso (45), Finnerty for Burke (62).

Loughrea: G Loughnane, Darren Shaughnessy, P Hoban, K Hanrahan, B Keary, A Burns, O Coyle, I Hanrahan, J Coen, N Keary, J Mooney, T Killeen, M McManus, J Ryan, D Shaughnessy.

Subs: Harahan for S Sweeney (58) C Killeen for Shaughnessy (60), S O’Brien for Burns (60).

Referee: Shane Hynes (Oranmore-Maree)