Work needed to allow for segregation of fans at Croke Park if Euros bid successful

Work to account for the segregation of fans will be required at Croke Park if Ireland’s joint bid to host Euro 2028 is successful.

However, GAA stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna played down reports that GAA HQ, which could host up to seven games along with the Aviva Stadium, will require major upgrades if it is to stage games.

The GAA’s own plans to redevelop the Cusack Stand are separate to conditions set out by UEFA, he explained. The installation of bucket seats or changes to Hill 16 is a discussion point for a later juncture if the bid, which was rubberstamped by Cabinet on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, is successful.

“It’s very early days,” McKenna stressed. “UEFA requirements are slightly different in terms of segregation and LED screens, things that we wouldn’t ordinarily have here as part of our regular list of requirements.

“This is a preliminary discussion as it were. If the five nations are successful, government investment will be needed to make it happen, UEFA investment as well and we would also require approval from Central Council. Casement Park isn’t even built and it’s one of the four stadia among the potential 10 that have been selected.

“Events like this have a tremendous economic benefit to the host cities and the host country in terms of restaurants, hotels, bars, taxis. That and the whole feelgood factor is not to be sniffed at, so that’s why we’re supportive and it would be great if it comes off.

“We have a world-class venue and it does well with what we want to do and if UEFA do come in as tenants they would want a set-up that is slightly different. I see them more as positive enhancements than anything else.”

McKenna took exception to how upgrade works at Croke Park for the tournament were perceived in one newspaper on Tuesday.

“To be honest, I felt one headline was particularly disrespectful. Croke Park is one of the great venues in the world and we’re all mighty proud of it. Millions of people come here every year. Billboard consider the Garth Brooks concerts as being one of the most outstanding achievements in showbusiness in the last 20 years.

“Any enhancements that are done are because of different configurations being required. We are not going to buy a stage for Ed Sheeran, for instance. The same for Garth Brooks. Tenants set it up as they want it.”

Meanwhile, McKenna said the GAA and Government remain hugely supportive for a Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano fight to be staged at Croke Park next year.

Speaking at the end of last week, Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn said his company Matchroom required assistance from the two parties to make the event happen at the Jones Road venue.

"Again for me, Croke Park is where it should happen, but we need help. There have been a lot of conversations going back as far as last year. It’s an expensive place and we believe we’ll fill it. But we’ve got to make it right numbers-wise for Katie and Amanda and hopefully we’ll be there.”

McKenna said: “I haven’t heard from Eddie or Brian Peters (Taylor’s manager) in a number of days. We spoke in the sense of what was involved and indicative of how we can make this work. It would be fantastic. She is one of the great athletes, Katie Taylor, and so many people would love to come and celebrate her career because unfortunately as a boxer it doesn’t go on forever.

“Anything we can do to help this happen, we certainly will, and I know from talking to Minister Jack Chambers and his department that they are very supportive as well. Dialogue is better happening behind closed doors and that’s where we will make progress.”