Leinster Council Chairperson Pat Teehan set to join race to become next GAA President 

This comes as the Coolderry club man is to be put forward by Offaly GAA at a meeting of the county's management committee on Tuesday night. 
IN THE RUNNING: Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 17:05
Cian Locke

Leinster Council Chairperson Pat Teehan is to contest the next GAA presidential election. 

This comes as the Coolderry club man is to be put forward by Offaly GAA at a meeting of the county's management committee on Tuesday night. 

Teehan will contest for the role currently occupied by Larry McCarthy, whose term is set to come to an end in 2023 after three years in charge. 

An Offaly GAA statement, issued on Tuesday evening read: 

"The Offaly GAA Management Committee will nominate Leinster Council Chairperson, Pat Teehan, to become the next Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael.

"A member and former Secretary of his club Coolderry, Pat has been a committed and respected volunteer with the GAA for over 30 years.

"He has occupied many roles with the Offaly County Board, including as a long-time P.R.O., followed by five years as Chairperson between 2008 and 2012, and another five years as Central Council delegate."

Offaly County Board Chairperson, Michael Duignan said he believes Pat is the best person to lead the Association at this time. 

Duignan describes him as “a hugely committed worker for the GAA who has developed the necessary knowledge and experience at all levels to drive the Association forward in the coming years.”

Teehan joins Killybegs clubman, Niall Erskine, in the race to become McCarthy's successor. 

