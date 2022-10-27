Watch: Legends and local schoolkids show their support for the Barrs

St Finbarr's face Nemo Rangers in Sunday's Cork senior football championship final. You can stream the game exclusively with the Irish Examiner
SPLIT DECISION: Staff and pupils from Bunscoil Chriost Ri at Turners Cross sporting rival jerseys as Nemo Rangers and St Finbarrs contest the Senior Football County Final this Sunday. Pic: Howard Crowdy

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 16:03
TJ Galvin

City rivals Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr's face off in a county final for the first time since 2017 on Sunday.

The Barrs are reigning Cork and Munster champions and are trying to retain the title, something they have not done since ’79-‘80, and there is the little matter of the double last achieved by the Blues in 1982.

Examiner Sport's Therese O'Callaghan and Dan Linehan sampled the atmosphere among Barrs fans by paying a visit to Bunscoil Chríost Rí, Coláiste Chríost Rí, and Morning Star NS.

Therese spoke to St Finbarr's Jamie Burns, Eoin Fitzpatrick, Ivan O'Mahony, Pat Lougheed, and more ahead of the Cork Senior Football Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

Video by Dan Linehan. 

Watch St Finbarr's v Nemo in the biggest day in Cork football from 1pm on Sunday. Our five-hour broadcast -- including the Senior A football decider at 2pm -- is all part of the bundle available to existing Irish Examiner subscribers - a special price of €5 per month. The Cork football finals double bill is also available to pay-per-view customers on the day for €12. 

Learn more and log in here.

