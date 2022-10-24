Finding their goal-scoring touch key for Kanturk

Padriag Kearns believes his side’s superior goal-scoring ability proved the difference in Kanturk’s Bon Secours Cork PIFC county final victory over Bantry Blues at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

“All three goals were really well crafted,” Kanturk manager Padraig Kearns admitted.

“Ryan Walsh was a doubt to start the final and then the first ball he got, he put it in the back of the net. They (Bantry) were coming back into it when Aidan (Walsh) got our second goal. So, yeah, goals win games and we got them at the right time.”

A dual club, exiting the hurling championship earlier than their football equivalent gave Kanturk a clear run-in to this weekend’s PIFC decider.

Although grateful for the additional preparation time, Kearns doesn’t believe it was a huge factor in his side’s win over a dogged Bantry Blues.

“The break didn’t matter as we are a dual club and the hurling and football has always worked off each other,” Kearns added.

“Bantry are a good, traditional football team, always been up senior. Ruairí Deane and the rest of the Bantry lads gave us bad headaches at times.

“This victory will give our players memories for the rest of their lives. They won a county final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They are (special) memories and the boost you get to drive things on. Next year is next year and we won’t worry about that until then.”

Aidan Walsh played a pivotal role in Kanturk’s PIFC county final success and is delighted to be part of a now dual-senior club.

“Being a dual senior club is just fantastic,” Walsh commented.

“When you start anything in life, you want to leave it in a better state than when you got it. That is all we are trying to do. We want to keep pushing as hard as we can because the years don’t be long going.

“We are just delighted to bring silverware back to Kanturk. That is our sixth county trophy in eleven years and it is just brilliant.

“We always knew that Bantry were going to come at us with everything they had. Especially after coming down from senior last year. They are a big club. A proud club that lives and breathes football.

“We knew they were going to come at us but we stuck to our game plan. It was similar to Cill na Martra (semi-final). They threw everything at us and we just kept in it.

“It showed in the second half when we were just that bit fitter, had that bit more quality. Thanks be to God it came good for us in the end.”

Ian Walsh was one of Kanturk’s most important players in their county final winning effort and contributed five points.

“Those goals were so important as we haven’t really been a team for goals this year,” the Kanturk corner-forward admitted.

“It seemed to open up as we were going along today. We have big runners, strong men and the goals came at the right time for us.

“It was big bonus for Ryan Walsh to get that early goal for us. In all of Bantry’s games this year, they have started really well. Whenever they got ahead it has always been hard to get back at them.

“We knew we needed a good start today and thank God we got that goal at the start of the game. We have the Munster championship to look forward to now in a couple of weeks. Hopefully, that will shorten the winter a small bit for us.

“It will be great to be senior in both hurling and football next year. It is a dream come true.”