Largest crowd in a decade expected for Cork hurling final

A crowd of up to 20,000 is expected for Sunday’s Cork Premier SHC final between southside city rivals Blackrock and St Finbarr’s.
Cork county board anticipate a crowd somewhere in the region of between 18,000 and 20,000, and even if Sunday’s attendance falls at the lower end of this estimate, it will still represent the largest Cork hurling final attendance in several years.
Last year's Midleton-Glen Rovers decider was watched by 13,526. The biggest attendance of the past decade was the 2017 Imokilly-Blackrock final, which attracted a crowd of 16,226. It should be noted, though, that the curtain-raiser to that game was the 2017 Cork SFC final replay between Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s, which would have significantly contributed to the large attendance.
Tickets for Sunday’s game, available on the Cork GAA website, are priced at €20 (plus fees) for either stand and €15 for the terrace.
The game will be preceded at 2pm by the Cork Premier IHC final meeting of Castlemartyr and Inniscarra.