Largest crowd in a decade expected for Cork hurling final

The Barrs v Rockies decider will be preceded by the Cork Premier IHC final meeting of Castlemartyr and Inniscarra.
Largest crowd in a decade expected for Cork hurling final

Jodie, Kyra, Katie, Rachael (RACHAEL), Emily, Emily and Emily (3x Emily) and Sophie will be playing during half time at the county hurling final. Boys from Togher Boys NS and girls from Togher GNS in Togher went 'Blue' in support of St Finbarr's (The Barrs) playing in the county final against Blackrock this weekend. Pic Larry Cummins

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 14:39
Eoghan Cormican

A crowd of up to 20,000 is expected for Sunday’s Cork Premier SHC final between southside city rivals Blackrock and St Finbarr’s.

Cork county board anticipate a crowd somewhere in the region of between 18,000 and 20,000, and even if Sunday’s attendance falls at the lower end of this estimate, it will still represent the largest Cork hurling final attendance in several years.

Last year's Midleton-Glen Rovers decider was watched by 13,526. The biggest attendance of the past decade was the 2017 Imokilly-Blackrock final, which attracted a crowd of 16,226. It should be noted, though, that the curtain-raiser to that game was the 2017 Cork SFC final replay between Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s, which would have significantly contributed to the large attendance.

Tickets for Sunday’s game, available on the Cork GAA website, are priced at €20 (plus fees) for either stand and €15 for the terrace.

The game will be preceded at 2pm by the Cork Premier IHC final meeting of Castlemartyr and Inniscarra.

More in this section

Harty Cup: Five players to watch Harty Cup: Five players to watch
General views of Croke Park Draw for 2023 provincial championships takes place on Saturday
Rockies go from blank canvas to a masterpiece-in-progress under Mulqueen Rockies go from blank canvas to a masterpiece-in-progress under Mulqueen
Cork v Galway - Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Final

Galway and Cork lead the way in Soaring Stars Camogie awards

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.252 s