Strong feelings on Galway’s ‘à la carte’ attitude to provincial inclusion

County's request for minor inclusion in Munster or Leinster likely to be met with proposal for clubs to also join
TRIBE CONUNDRUM: Galway’s senior hurling final is not scheduled to be played until later next month as the Leinster and Munster championships are coming towards their conclusion. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 20:52
John Fogarty

Galway’s request for their minor hurlers to enter the 2023 Leinster or Munster championships could be met with a counter proposal for their hurling clubs to also join one of the provincial competitions.

Galway are not optimistic about their minor plea being received favourably by either province in isolation for next season. It has been reported Leinster, where their U20s have competed since 2018, is the favoured competition for their U17s who this year played three championship games in contrast to the likes of Clare who played eight.

However, there are strong feelings in the provinces that Galway’s attitude to provincial hurling can’t be à la carte and their clubs should also have to play through a province in order to qualify for the All-Ireland stages.

Galway’s senior hurling final is not scheduled to be played until later next month as the Leinster and Munster championships are coming towards their conclusion.

Meanwhile, the 2023 senior provincial football championship draws will take place on RTÉ Radio One after 4pm this Saturday.

This year’s Munster finalists Limerick and Kerry receive a bye to the semi-finals, although they could be drawn against one another. In Connacht, it’s Leitrim turn to face New York in Gaelic Park in a quarter-final, while Sligo face London in Ruislip at the same stage. As was the case this season, two of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon will face off in the other quarter-final with the remaining side earning a bye to the semi-finals.

In Leinster, Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath, who have already qualified for the Sam Maguire Cup as the 2022 Tailteann Cup victors, make up half of the province’s last eight. In a departure from recent years, Leinster will also make their semi-final draw.

The Ulster preliminary round will involve two from Antrim, Armagh, Cavan, Derry and Monaghan as neither of this past season’s pairing Fermanagh and Tyrone can be drawn there for the second successive season while 2021 preliminary round counties Donegal and Down are also spared.

The provincial championships are due to commence on the weekend of April 8/9 and conclude in the first half of May before the qualifier round robin series in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups begins. The provincial finalists all earn Sam Maguire Cup group places.

Elsewhere, Louth’s plans to build a new 14,000 capacity stadium outside Dundalk appears to be back on track following a €14.8 million donation from 37 foreign investors in exchange for Irish residency.

It means Louth may need approximately €5m in funding to cover the total costs of constructing the venue, which county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick believes could be completed in 2024.

“Our dream has come true,” he said at a county management meeting. “We have been waiting for the last 60 years since we lost our stadium and now the GAA people of Louth will have a stadium to be proud of. Over the last two to three years, our management team have put in trojan work to see this dream become a reality.”

