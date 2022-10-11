Tulla face a tough task repeating Harty heroics in a formidable field

The Munster Colleges Dr Harty Cup (Senior Hurling) gets underway Wednesday with 14 schools attempting to emulate Tulla’s magnificent achievement in winning the famed trophy for the first time last year.

It may be hard for the East Clare school to repeat their heroics with 13 of last year’s panel now gone. They also find themselves in a tough Group 4 with a pair of Cork hopefuls in Midleton CBS and St Colman’s. Those two sides meet in Wednesday’s opening round of games in Watergrasshill, while there is another opening-round Cork derby in Church Road, Blackrock as CBC Cork face North Mon.

St Flannan’s are among the favourites for this year’s competition – alongside Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís – with the Clare college mentored by Brendan Bugler. They have a young team backboned by last year’s Dean Ryan Cup-winning panel.

James Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) will be one of the Ennis schools’ key men. He was named at centre back on the Minor All-Star team after his heroics with Clare this year. Other key men will be James Organ (Corofin) and Sam Scanlon (Clooney/Quin).

Ardscoil and Flannans have been drawn in Group 3 along with Cashel Community School. The Limerick school have a bye in the first round but will be expected to be one of the main contenders with a number of Clare and Limerick minors in their ranks.

Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara) will be a key man in the forwards while Rian McNamara (Cratloe) and Sean McMahon (Smith O’Briens) were both on the Clare minor team this year. Cian Scully (Dromin Athlacca-Banogue) was on the Limerick minor team and his experience could prove crucial.

St Colman’s are expected to be the strongest challengers among the Cork schools. The Fermoy side were unlucky last year in losing to Tulla in extra time having been five points up heading into the end of normal time.

Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers), Michael O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill), and Brendan Lehane (Watergrasshill) will be expected to play major roles. James O’Brien (Fermoy) and Sean O’Donoghue (St Catherines) will also be key men, as will Ronan O’Connell (Bride Rovers), Denis Cashman (Bride Rovers), and Oisin Fitzgerald (St Catherines).

Midleton are another of the fancied Cork schools and their game with Colman’s will be eagerly awaited. Timmy Wilk (Cobh), Jack Leahy (Dungourney) and Paudie O’Sullivan (Father O’Neills) will be crucial to their fate as they attempt to win the Harty for the first time since 2019. They will be missing Tadhg O’Leary Hayes, a Cork minor in 2022, who will be a big loss. Daniel Murnane (Carrigtwohill), Bill Walsh (Killeagh), Colm Leahy (Killeagh), Conor O’Leary (Father O’Neills) will all be key men.

The second Cork derby sees North Mon take on CBC Cork in Group 1.

North Mon always have a good pool of players to pick from and this year is no different. Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) put in some fantastic performances for the Cork minors this year and will be a key man for them.

Like Tulla, CBC Cork are down a lot of last year’s panel with 13 players now gone. The young side are still expected to put in a good showing, however. Key men will be Mikey Finn (Midleton), Dave Cremin (Midleton), Fionán Barry (Douglas), Peter O’Shea (Erins Own), and Daragh Browne (Blackrock). Another likely to influence things will be James Casey (Erins Own).

The other two teams in Group 1 are De La Salle and Nenagh CBS. The sides meet each other at 1.30pm knowing the importance of a fast start in a tough group.

Thurles CBS are expected to be the strongest of the Tipperary schools with a number of last year’s All-Ireland winning Tipperary side in their ranks. They are in an even looking Group 2 with Youghal, Rochestown, and Templemore.

Rochestown are first up for Thurles today. Rochestown feature several of the Douglas minor hurling winning team. Cathal Hallahan (Douglas), Cian Buckley (Barrs) and Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan) will all play important roles.

Youghal are up in the Harty this year to make it six Cork schools in total. They have a very young team but are expected to do well. Jayden Casey (Youghal), James Murray (Youghal), Barry Walsh (Killeagh) and Sean Meade (Killeagh) were all on the Cork minor panel this year and will pose plenty of challenges to opposing numbers. Getting off to a winning start against an unfancied Templemore side will be important.

Group 1: De La Salle Waterford, Nenagh CBS, CBC Cork, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an MT

Group 2: Thurles CBS, Pobail Scoil Na Trionide, Youghal, St. Francis College Rochestown, Our Ladys Templemore

Group 3: Árdscoil Rís, Limerick, St Flannan’s, Ennis, Cashel CS

Group 4: St Joseph’s Tulla, Midleton CBS, St Colman’s Fermoy