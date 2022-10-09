Strokestown and Boyle set up novel Roscommon decider

After seven consecutive seasons where the Roscommon senior football final was contested by any two out of the four powerhouse clubs in the south of the county – Pádraig Pearses, Clann na nGael, Roscommon Gaels and St. Brigid’s – a novel pairing has been lined up for this year’s decider in a fortnight’s time, following hard-fought wins for Strokestown and Boyle yesterday afternoon at Dr Hyde Park.

First into action was Strokestown against Roscommon Gaels, conquerors of Connacht champions Pádraig Pearses in the previous round. Despite playing into the wind, the East Roscommon town took a firm grip of proceedings at midfield and thanks to a goal from teenager centre-back Colm Neary, they led by 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time.

Frankie Dolan’s Roscommon Gaels side were much improved after half-time and while they remained heavily dependent on frees from Peter Gillooly and Mark Purcell, they looked like the stronger team when they scored the first three points of the second half.

The game changed, however, when Gaels goalkeeper James Fetherstone was caught in possession on his own 20m line and the ball was worked back to Paddy Brogan, who delivered an incredible 35 metre shot off the outside of his tight boot that floated over the head of Fetherstone and into the net.

Another free from Purcell, his third from 45 metres or more, cut the gap to the bare minimum but the final quarter belonged to Strokestown, and a run of scores from Diarmuid McGann, Keith Murphy and Cathal Lavin gave them a 2-8 to 0-11 victory.

St. Brigid’s were in pole position to join Strokestown in the decider when they exploded out of the blocks against Boyle, kicking the first five points in succession, albeit wind-assisted. Ben O’Carroll was in sublime form for Jerome Stack’s men, with Shane Cunnane also chipping in with two long-range dead ball scores.

Eventually Boyle settled and a well-taken penalty from Donie Smith got them back on level terms, 0-5 to 1-2. Three wonderful points from O’Carroll, Cunnane and Robbie Dolan pushed St. Brigid’s 0-9 to 1-3 up at the interval, but Boyle now had the wind at their backs and they took control of the game after half-time.

Donie Smith led from the front with a series of huge plays, racking up 1-6, while Cian McKeon (0-4) and 38-year-old centre-back Seán Purcell were also central to Boyle’s effort. The North Roscommon side, managed by Cian Smith, older brother of Enda and Donie, gradually reeled in their opponents and then kicked on by scoring the last five points to win by 1-12 to 0-12. The pick of these was a stunning 50 metre effort from Smith with 56 minutes gone that nudged Boyle into a lead that they would never relinquish.