All-Ireland winner Neil McGee calls time on Donegal career 

McGee, a notoriously tough full-back, won the Sam Maguire in 2012 under Jim McGuiness, having made his debut back in 2005.
All-Ireland winner Neil McGee calls time on Donegal career 

STORIED CAREER: Donegal's Neil McGee. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 10:20
Shane Donovan

All-Ireland-winning Donegal footballer Neil McGee has announced his inter-county retirement, aged 36.

McGee, a notoriously tough full-back, won the Sam Maguire in 2012 under Jim McGuiness, having made his debut back in 2005.

The Gaoith Dobhair native announced his retirement in an interview with Donegal News this morning, noting the wear and tear in his body as a large reason for stepping away. 

"The body just doesn't have anything left to give," the full-back said. "I thought long and hard about last year, going back I mean. And with Declan (Bonner) staying on, I decided to give it one more shot.

"But with the back playing up like it did after that injury the season before, I just didn’t feature like I would have wanted. So it was a much easier decision this time around.

"What ever is left in the tank now I intend to give it all to Gaoth Dobhair. I missed so much there over the years because of what we were trying to achieve with Donegal."

He continued: "The body just doesn't have anything left to give.

"I thought long and hard about last year, going back I mean. And with Declan (Bonner) staying on, I decided to give it one more shot.

"But with the back playing up like it did after that injury the season before, I just didn’t feature like I would have wanted. So it was a much easier decision this time around.

"What ever is left in the tank now I intend to give it all to Gaoth Dobhair. I missed so much there over the years because of what we were trying to achieve with Donegal."

With Donegal, McGee won an All-Ireland, five Ulster championships, a National League, and three All-Stars.

More in this section

Sheehan: Winning an U20 All-Ireland the priority   Sheehan: Winning an U20 All-Ireland the priority  
Kildare v Monaghan - Allianz Football League Division 1 Counties looking to put 'them and us' dynamic between referees and clubs to bed 
Members of Kildare team from 1990s present token to Mick O'Dwyer Members of Kildare team from 1990s present token to Mick O'Dwyer
<p>The abandonment is the latest incident of alleged abuse towards referees. Pic: ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan</p>

Under 12 hurling fixture in Waterford abandoned after alleged abuse of referee

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.252 s