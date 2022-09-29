All-Ireland winner Neil McGee calls time on Donegal career 

All-Ireland-winning Donegal footballer Neil McGee has announced his inter-county retirement, aged 36.

McGee, a notoriously tough full-back, won the Sam Maguire in 2012 under Jim McGuiness, having made his debut back in 2005.

The Gaoith Dobhair native announced his retirement in an interview with Donegal News this morning, noting the wear and tear in his body as a large reason for stepping away.

"The body just doesn't have anything left to give," the full-back said. "I thought long and hard about last year, going back I mean. And with Declan (Bonner) staying on, I decided to give it one more shot.

"But with the back playing up like it did after that injury the season before, I just didn’t feature like I would have wanted. So it was a much easier decision this time around.

"What ever is left in the tank now I intend to give it all to Gaoth Dobhair. I missed so much there over the years because of what we were trying to achieve with Donegal."

With Donegal, McGee won an All-Ireland, five Ulster championships, a National League, and three All-Stars.