Douglas complete minor double with big win over Valley Rovers

Douglas 3-14 Valley Rovers 0-5

Stylish Douglas completed a remarkable Rebel Óg Premier 1 minor championship double at Páirc Uí Rinn on Monday night. Seven days previous at the same venue, and with more or less the same squad of players, they claimed the hurling title after beating Midleton by a big score.

On this occasion, it was the minor footballers who outclassed Valley Rovers on another big score, a winning margin of 18 points.

It is 20 years since the double was achieved - Glen Rovers/St Nick’s in 2002.

Douglas had three points to spare over Valley Rovers when they met in the group stage, it was far more emphatic this time.

A chill wind blew straight down the field in their favour in the first-half, but it was Valley Rovers who opened the scoring in the second minute through their captain and free-taker Sean Mac an tSaoi.

Douglas seized a firm grip from there until half-time. Harry Quilligan got the scoreboard moving when he converted an angled free from out on the left. Points from play followed through Neville O’Leary and Joe Hartnett before Quilligan knocked over two more frees.

Robert Hanley’s goal - after a one-two with Sean Coakley - left Douglas 1-5 to 0-1 ahead on 22 minutes.

Quilligan netted six minutes later, the green flag came immediately after his goalkeeper Eoin O’Flynn pulled off a crucial point-blank save from Daniel Lynch.

The one-way traffic continued as the city side closed with a trio of points to leave the score 2-9 to 0-1 at the break.

The second-half got underway with the south-east club rarely getting a look in. That is until Ruairi O’Donovan popped up with one of the scores of the match from out near the corner flag - it was their first point from play registered in the 38th minute.

They added two more white flags, and even with the scores drying up, Douglas still managed to cancel them out.

Substitute Alex Lynch got a late goal to round off a great evening’s work for Douglas.

Scorers for Douglas: H Quilligan (1-5, 0-3 frees), R Hanley (1-1), A Lynch (1-0), S Coakley (0-4, 0-2 frees), C McPhaidin (0-2), J Hartnett and N O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Valley Rovers: D Lynch and S Mac an tSaoi (frees) (0-2 each), R O’Donovan (0-1).

DOUGLAS: E O’Flynn; S O’Rourke, J O’Callaghan Maher, O Haynes Barry; S Carmody, L Fogarty (Capt), C McPhaidin; N O’Leary, C O’Keeffe; R Hanley, J Hartnett, D McCarthy; S Coakley, J O’Leary, H Quilligan.

Subs: D Linehan for C O’Keeffe (13 inj), J Burke for C McPhaidin (46), A Lynch for D McCarthy (49), E McAuliffe for J Hartnett (58), M O’Connell for N O’Leary (59).

VALLEY ROVERS: B Curtin; S O’Connor, T McGrath, L Humphreys; L Casey, M Woods, J Woods; O McCarthy, D Lynch; S Ryan, S Mac an tSaoi (Capt), K Dart O’Flynn; D Carthew, E Guinane, R O’Donovan.

Subs: A Huggard for S O’Connor (half-time), S Browne for K Dart O’Flynn (53), H O’Sullivan for O McCarthy (60).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).