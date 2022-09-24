Sarsfields battle hard to overcome tough Courceys challenge

Sarsfields 1-18 Courcey Rovers 2-13

The champions of 2020 and 2019 served up a brilliant SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship quarter-final at Castle Road this evening.

Following an intriguing contest, it was the titleholders from three years ago, Sarsfields, who came out on top and book a place against Inniscarra in the last four.

Behind 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval, a goal from Katlyn Sheehan and two points delivered by Orlaith Mullins put the east Cork side into the ascendancy.

Courcey Rovers refusal to yield, resulting in a Linda Collins green flag that put them back into the lead.

With the clock heading for the red, Sarsfields fought back to hold a two-point advantage - a dangerous lead - and in a sensational ending they held out after a dramatic encounter.

Saoirse McCarthy scored the Courcey Rovers goal in the first-half to give them that three-point interval advantage. But as both teams summonsed all their energy and effort, it was the Riverstown outfit that outlasted their opponents.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Lynch (0-6, 0-5 frees, 0-145), K Sheehan (1-2), L Allen (0-5), O Mullins (0-4), E Woods (0-1).

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: Linda Collins (1-4), S McCarthy (1-3), J Crowley (0-2 frees), E O’Reilly, Lorraine Collins, F Keating and A M Collins (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E Murphy, T Elliot; A McNamara, A Fitzgerald, M Mullins; C Lynch, C Mullins; E Woods, L Allen, O Mullins; M Sheehan, S Desmond, K Sheehan.

Subs: K Fennessy for E Woods (46), L Dunlea for A McNamara (53), H Herlihy for S Desmond (55).

COURCEY ROVERS: S O’Reilly; G O’Reilly, G Hannon, L Crowley; C Hayes, A Moloney, E O’Reilly; J Crowley, E Maguire; C O’Neill, F Keating, Lorraine Collins; Linda Collins, E O’Reilly, S McCarthy.

Subs: O Twomey and O O’Mahony for L Crowley and C O’Neill (48), A M Collins for C Hayes (54).

Referee: Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).