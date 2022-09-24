Tipperary SHC: Drom-Inch dump holders Loughmore-Castleiney out of championship 

Holders Loughmore-Castleiney bowed out of the Tipperary senior hurling championship when losing 0-21 to 0-18 to Mid-division rivals Drom-Inch in the quarter-final at Semple Stadium on Saturday.

Without injured inter-county stars John McGrath and Ciaran Connolly, Loughmore were dealt a further body blow when centre halfback John Meagher had to retire after thirteen minutes with a damaged hamstring, but it was the number of gilt-edged scoring opportunities they wasted that ultimately cost them the game.

Drom-Inch, who last held the title in 2011, deserved their win. They led all the way but they too were guilty of some bad shooting. They were 0-4 to 0-3 ahead when John Meagher had to go off and led 0-8 to 0-7 at the break after a modest first half’s hurling.

Drom opened brightly in the second half with points from Seamie Callanan, David Collins and Robbie Long to go four clear in eight minutes. Noel McGrath’s free-taking kept Loughmore in the hunt but they were still four behind with two minutes to play. Drom were holding them at arm’s length, three long-range points from centre halfback Podge Campion being crucial, but in the 68th minute after Conor McGrath was fouled with three points between the teams, Loughmore were awarded a 20 meter free to the right of goal. Noel McGrath blasted for a levelling goal but the Drom defence stood firm, turning the ball out for a sixty five with referee Fergal blowing time before the free could be taken.

Podge campion was a towering figure for Drom-Inch at centre halfback, scoring three points. David Collins shot four from play and Seamie Callanan six, five from frees, with John Campion, Tommy Nolan and Fintan Purcell also very influential for the winners.

Loughmore’s effort was worthy of champions with Ciaran McCormack starring for them ably assisted by Noel McGrath, Brian McGrath and Lorcan Egan.

Kilruane MacDonaghs held on for a 2-17 to 2-15 win over Toomevara in their quarter-final clash. David Young’s goal for Toomevara after 27 minutes helped them to an interval lead of 1-7 to 0-8 after a low-key first half. Things improved on the change-over. Kian O Kelly’s goal for Kilruane in the 34th minute put them 1-9 to 1-7 ahead, but Toome, with Mark McCarthy very accurate from frees, kept after them and were just one point behind(1-15 to 1-14) with 4 minutes to play.

Former county man Brian ”Buggy” O Meara came on to net for Kilruane but Toome hit back almost immediately with a Jack Delaney goal followed by a Kevin McCarthy point to leave only a point in it after 62 minutes. In a gripping finish Willie Cleary pointed a Kilruane free to secure their place in the semi-final draw.

Kilruane just about deserved their success, the contributions of subs Seamus Hennessy who hit two points, and O Meara’s goal being vital. Niall O Meara, operating at centre halfback, was the best player on the field with Kian O Kelly(1-2), and Cyril Darcy(0-3) also prominent for Kilruane.

Toome had their chances but did not take them. Joey McLoughmney, Mark McCarthy(0-4), Jason Ryan, and Jack Delaney(1-2) were their key men.