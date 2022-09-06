Colm Collins to take charge of Clare for 10th season in a row 

Collins is the longest-serving one-county manager in the GAA. 
STAYING ON: Clare manager Colm Collins after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Clare and Roscommon at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 20:50
Shane Donovan

Colm Collins is to remain in charge of the Clare senior footballers after he was ratified at a county board meeting earlier tonight. 

Collins has guided the Clare footballers to Division 2 from the depths of Division 4 during his time in charge, and twice took them to the All-Ireland final eight.

Clare advanced to the All-Ireland quarterfinals earlier this summer,  while managing to maintain their place in Division 2.

