Colm Collins to take charge of Clare for 10th season in a row 

Colm Collins is to remain in charge of the Clare senior footballers after he was ratified at a county board meeting earlier tonight.
Collins is the longest-serving one-county manager, and will now enter his 10th year in charge.
Collins has guided the Clare footballers to Division 2 from the depths of Division 4 during his time in charge, and twice took them to the All-Ireland final eight.
Clare advanced to the All-Ireland quarterfinals earlier this summer, while managing to maintain their place in Division 2.