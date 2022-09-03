Ballincollig complete 20-point swing to KO Valley Rovers and Douglas

It was a dramatic finale in the Cork SFC group stages. 
Ballincollig complete 20-point swing to KO Valley Rovers and Douglas

UNDER SIEGE: Ballincollig's Sean Kiely keeps possession under pressure from Valley Rovers' Cian O'Keeffe and Jacob O'Driscoll, during their Premier SFC clash, at Kilmurry.

Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 17:54
Stephen Barry, Kilmurry

Cork Premier SFC round 3 

Ballincollig 4-14 

Valley Rovers 2-10 

Ballincollig are through, somehow, to the Cork Premier SFC quarter-finals after a 20-point turnaround on points difference in the final quarter ensured they qualify ahead of Douglas from Group B.

Douglas led Mallow by 11, 2-10 to 1-2 on 45 minutes, just as Ballincollig had levelled this tie, 1-11 to 2-8, playing into a gale-force wind. But Ballincollig needed to better Douglas’s result by four points to ensure qualification. Their championship hopes appeared all but over.

But an elemental final-quarter performance defied the conditions. Back-to-back goals from Seán Kiely and Robert Noonan on 51 and 52 minutes were the key moments in an unanswered run of 2-4 during Kevin Canty’s time in the sin bin. 3-14 to 2-8 now.

Meanwhile, at Páirc Uí Rinn, Mallow were also surging. Just after Fiachra Lynch pointed for Valleys, a Mallow goal cut Douglas’s lead to six. Ballincollig just needed one more point as it stood.

They didn’t find it immediately. A Billy Crowley free for Valleys meant a goal appeared necessary.

In the second minute of stoppages, Kiely found it, turning home a pass from his brother Cian.

There was much uncertainty at full-time. Mallow’s comeback continued, losing by one in the end, as it became clear Ballincollig had completed a mission that seemed all but impossible 15 minutes earlier. Carbery face the miracle men next.

A Darren Murphy goal had Ballincollig off to the best possible start but like Valleys in the second period, they failed to manage their wind advantage. Back-to-back goals from Eoin O’Reilly and Adam Walsh Murphy on 23 and 25 minutes helped Valleys to a 2-6 to 1-7 half-time lead.

They appeared most likely to qualify until Ballincollig’s comeback allowed Douglas in. But Ballincollig just weren’t for stopping in that final stretch.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (0-7, 6 frees); S Kiely (2-0); Darren Murphy (1-2); R Noonan (1-0); C Kiely (0-2); L O’Connell, H Aherne, S Dore (0-1 each).

Scorers for Valley Rovers: F Lynch (0-5, 3 frees); E O’Reilly, A Walsh Murphy (1-0 each); B Crowley (1 free), E Delaney (0-2 each); A Kennealy (0-1).

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; N Galvin, S Ó Murchú, G O'Donoghue; L Fahy, L Jennings, C Kiely; S Dore, S Kiely; J O'Connor, L O'Connell, D O'Mahony; H Aherne, C Dorgan, Darren Murphy.

Subs: P O’Neill for Dore (h-t), D Dorgan for O’Connor (h-t), R Noonan for O’Mahony (47).

VALLEY ROVERS: E O'Sullivan; C O'Keeffe, T O'Brien, D Muckian; J Kiely, J O'Driscoll, A Walsh Murphy; D Murphy, K Canty; R O'Sullivan, W Hurley, A Kenneally; E O'Reilly, B Crowley, F Lynch.

Subs: E Delaney for O’Sullivan (23 inj), C McCarthy for Kenneally (50), J Cottrell for Lynch (56).

Referee: C Lane (Banteer/Lyre).

More in this section

Nemo Rangers v Austin Stacks - AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship semi-final Cork PSFC: Nemo Rangers top pool with dour win over Clonakilty
Tom Moran challenges Alan Kirwan 4/9/2022 Waterford SHC: Second half surge sees Mount Sion into final
Shane Walsh with fans after the game 4/9/2022 Scoring cameo for Shane Walsh in Kilmacud Crokes rout
<p>St Finbarr's Colm Scully being chased by Carbery's Barry Kerr. Picture Denis Boyle</p>

Impressive Barrs book semi-final place

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices