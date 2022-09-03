Ballincollig complete 20-point swing to KO Valley Rovers and Douglas

Cork Premier SFC round 3

Ballincollig 4-14

Valley Rovers 2-10

Ballincollig are through, somehow, to the Cork Premier SFC quarter-finals after a 20-point turnaround on points difference in the final quarter ensured they qualify ahead of Douglas from Group B.

Douglas led Mallow by 11, 2-10 to 1-2 on 45 minutes, just as Ballincollig had levelled this tie, 1-11 to 2-8, playing into a gale-force wind. But Ballincollig needed to better Douglas’s result by four points to ensure qualification. Their championship hopes appeared all but over.

But an elemental final-quarter performance defied the conditions. Back-to-back goals from Seán Kiely and Robert Noonan on 51 and 52 minutes were the key moments in an unanswered run of 2-4 during Kevin Canty’s time in the sin bin. 3-14 to 2-8 now.

Meanwhile, at Páirc Uí Rinn, Mallow were also surging. Just after Fiachra Lynch pointed for Valleys, a Mallow goal cut Douglas’s lead to six. Ballincollig just needed one more point as it stood.

They didn’t find it immediately. A Billy Crowley free for Valleys meant a goal appeared necessary.

In the second minute of stoppages, Kiely found it, turning home a pass from his brother Cian.

There was much uncertainty at full-time. Mallow’s comeback continued, losing by one in the end, as it became clear Ballincollig had completed a mission that seemed all but impossible 15 minutes earlier. Carbery face the miracle men next.

A Darren Murphy goal had Ballincollig off to the best possible start but like Valleys in the second period, they failed to manage their wind advantage. Back-to-back goals from Eoin O’Reilly and Adam Walsh Murphy on 23 and 25 minutes helped Valleys to a 2-6 to 1-7 half-time lead.

They appeared most likely to qualify until Ballincollig’s comeback allowed Douglas in. But Ballincollig just weren’t for stopping in that final stretch.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (0-7, 6 frees); S Kiely (2-0); Darren Murphy (1-2); R Noonan (1-0); C Kiely (0-2); L O’Connell, H Aherne, S Dore (0-1 each).

Scorers for Valley Rovers: F Lynch (0-5, 3 frees); E O’Reilly, A Walsh Murphy (1-0 each); B Crowley (1 free), E Delaney (0-2 each); A Kennealy (0-1).

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; N Galvin, S Ó Murchú, G O'Donoghue; L Fahy, L Jennings, C Kiely; S Dore, S Kiely; J O'Connor, L O'Connell, D O'Mahony; H Aherne, C Dorgan, Darren Murphy.

Subs: P O’Neill for Dore (h-t), D Dorgan for O’Connor (h-t), R Noonan for O’Mahony (47).

VALLEY ROVERS: E O'Sullivan; C O'Keeffe, T O'Brien, D Muckian; J Kiely, J O'Driscoll, A Walsh Murphy; D Murphy, K Canty; R O'Sullivan, W Hurley, A Kenneally; E O'Reilly, B Crowley, F Lynch.

Subs: E Delaney for O’Sullivan (23 inj), C McCarthy for Kenneally (50), J Cottrell for Lynch (56).

Referee: C Lane (Banteer/Lyre).