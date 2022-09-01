Paddy Smyth confident Eoghan O'Donnell will return to hurling fold

Dublin defender Paddy Smyth is 'quite confident' that captain Eoghan O'Donnell will hurl for his county again next season.

Smyth lined out next to full-back O'Donnell in each of Dublin's five Leinster SHC games this season.

The Sky Blues ultimately failed to qualify from their Leinster group and with their season over in May, O'Donnell accepted an invitation to join Dessie Farrell's county football setup.

The Whitehall Colmcille man went on to make his SFC debut as a sub in the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Cork and was an unused sub in the subsequent loss to Kerry.

A question mark now hangs over his situation for 2023 with both Farrell and new Dublin hurling manager Micheál Donoghue set to fight for his services.

Ex-Dublin footballer Ger Brennan has predicted that O'Donnell will 'probably pack in the hurling' though Smyth is more optimistic.

"I haven't been speaking about that to him," said Smyth. "He was our captain this year and I know from previously chatting to him that he has a lot of ambitions and belief in our group so I can't speak for him but I'd be quite confident that he'll be back hurling with us next year."

Former All-Ireland winning Galway boss Donoghue will want Liam Rushe involved next year too.

Two-time All-Star Rushe only made one competitive appearance all season - as a sub against Westmeath in the Leinster championship - due to injury issues.

"He's been very good for our group," said Smyth of Rushe. "Unfortunately he had tough injuries to deal with this year. I see he's back with the club, back with Na Fianna, so hopefully he gets a good run injury-free and it rolls on into next year."

New Dubs boss Donoghue will be aided by selectors Francis Forde, Noel Larkin and ex-Westmeath manager Shane O'Brien.

Clontarf man Smyth said it's an 'exciting' development after a frustrating season that ended with costly back to back Championship losses to Kilkenny and Galway.

"He has been there and done it, he's won the All-Ireland so he knows how to get to the top," said Smyth of the 2017 MacCarthy Cup winning boss. "It's definitely brought a lot of buzz to the group and to the Dublin hurling scene. It's definitely exciting times.

"You just have complete confidence in him as a manager, that he's been there and done it."

Smyth was quick to pay tribute to ex-boss Kenny too, pointing to the near misses under the Galway man.

"There was a Leinster final last year that in different circumstances we probably would have had a better chance in," said Smyth, referencing the Covid-19 and injury issues that affected the team that day.

