Watch: Cork Premier Senior hurling action — St Finbarr's v Sarsfields

Our live coverage has the richly-anticipated Premier SHC meeting of St Finbarr's v Sarsfields at Páirc Uí Rinn (4pm) and it's all to play for in this Group C clash.

Both sides know a win will take them into the quarter-finals, while defeat will allow Blackrock to leapfrog into the qualification places — or even Charleville if they manage a big win over the Rockies.

With all the Premier SHC action throwing in at the same time, and so many permutations possible, there will be a Super Sunday feel to this show, and we will keep you up to date throughout with what's unfolding around the grounds.

On commentary at Páirc Uí Rinn will be Liam Aherne, with Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath alongside him. While Patrick Mulcahy will be across the action elsewhere, with abacus at the ready. The programme starts at 3:15pm.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

But before you go ...