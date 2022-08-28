Watch: Cork Premier Senior hurling action — St Finbarr's v Sarsfields

On commentary at Páirc Uí Rinn will be Liam Aherne, with Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath alongside him. The programme starts at 3:15pm
Watch: Cork Premier Senior hurling action — St Finbarr's v Sarsfields

Livestream St Finbarr's V Sarsfields Aug 28, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm.jpg

Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 15:00
TJ Galvin

Our live coverage has the richly-anticipated Premier SHC meeting of St Finbarr's v Sarsfields at Páirc Uí Rinn (4pm) and it's all to play for in this Group C clash. 

Both sides know a win will take them into the quarter-finals, while defeat will allow Blackrock to leapfrog into the qualification places — or even Charleville if they manage a big win over the Rockies.

With all the Premier SHC action throwing in at the same time, and so many permutations possible, there will be a Super Sunday feel to this show, and we will keep you up to date throughout with what's unfolding around the grounds.

On commentary at Páirc Uí Rinn will be Liam Aherne, with Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath alongside him. While Patrick Mulcahy will be across the action elsewhere, with abacus at the ready. The programme starts at 3:15pm.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

But before you go ...

Please note that if you are an existing Irish Examiner digital subscriber you can save time by signing into your Examiner account right now and you will be taken straight to our live stream page when you visit Live Events.

If you are not yet part of our subscriber community you will be given the option of buying a ticket for this game (price €8) when you go to Live Events.

Keep in mind, however, that as an Irish Examiner digital subscriber (for as little as €5) you will have access to all live matches (and archive) and other live events going forward. Before you enjoy the match can we also ask you to be patient on first login. If the screen will not load and is showing a cloured spinning circle just hold tight. If the page does not load after one minute log out and log in again and you should be ready to go.

If you find your page just stays white and nothing else loads, refresh the page and wait for one minute. If that does not work refresh one more time. If that does not work please log out and start again.

If any problems persist please head over to our customer support page for more troubleshooting tips and customer support contacts.

More in this section

AFLW Rd 1 - Western Bulldogs v GWS Irish in AFLW: McCarthy shines, Cora reaches 50, but injury for Kearns 
Dalton leads fancied Fr O'Neill's past Killeagh and into semi-final Dalton leads fancied Fr O'Neill's past Killeagh and into semi-final
Cloyne stun Newcestown to make quarter-finals Cloyne stun Newcestown to make quarter-finals
liveblog
Cork v Kilkenny - Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final

Cork star Ashling Thompson suffers cruciate blow

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices