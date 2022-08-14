Clare SHC: McCarthy's super 15 not enough for Inagh-Kilnamona against Smith O'Briens 

The first major shock of this year’s Clare SHC came in Shannon on Saturday as last year’s intermediate champions Smith O’Briens claimed the scalp of last year’s defeated senior finalists Inagh-Kilnamona, despite the fact that Clare star Aidan McCarthy hit 0-15 over the hour.

McCarthy’s first-half haul of 0-8 looked to have Inagh-Kilnamona on their way to victory as they led by 0-12 to 1-6, but after Keith Stritch’s 23rd-minute penalty kept the Killaloe side in touch they really turned on the style on the turnover with David O’Shea’s 45th-minute goal crucial in helping them to a famous 2-15 to 0-20 win.

Second-half goals by Podge Collins and Rian Considine eased Cratloe to a comprehensive 2-23 to 0-16 win over Broadford in the second game in Shannon. Niall O’Flaherty’s frees kept Broadford in touch at the break, but a scoring burst early in the second half killed the game as Cratloe cantered to a 13-point win.

Clonlara finally got their championship challenge off the ground with a 1-20 to 0-19 win over Whitegate in Tulla on Saturday, with six-point tallies from Cathal O’Connell and Ian Galvin proving crucial. The sides were level on eight occasions, with Clonlara getting on terms at the break, 1-8 to 0-11 thanks to Dylan McMahon’s goal, while they finished the contest very strongly for a deserved four-point win.

In the second game in Tulla, Wolfe Tones secured their second successive win as they edged past Crusheen by 1-19 to 1-18. It capped a strong finish by the Shannon side, with Daithi O’Connell’s 58th-minute goal being the catalyst for a victory that plunges Crusheen, from whom Ross Hayes hit 0-13, into relegation trouble.

A 13-point haul from 2018 All-Star Peter Duggan powered Clooney-Quin to a hugely impressive 14-point win over league champions Kilmaley. After leading by 0-13 to 1-4 at the break, the underdogs kicked on impressively on the turnover against a very disappointing Kilmaley side to win by 0-26 to 1-9 and move top of Group 2.

Champions Ballyea remain top of Group 3 after being put to the test by their fellow parishioners Clarecastle in the second game in Cusack Park before easing away to a 0-21 to 1-14 victory and record their third successive win of the campaign.

Tony Kelly was quiet by his standards when only registering 0-3 but as county footballer Aaron Griffin stepped up with 0-6 from play and Niall Deasy hit 0-7 as they were always in control in the second half after building up an interval lead of 0-11 to 0-6.

Goals by David Reidy, Mikey Moloney and Danny Russell powered Éire Óg into a 3-7 to 0-9 interval lead over Scariff in Sixmilebridge on Sunday evening and when Shane O’Donnell added a fourth soon after the resumption it looked as if they would win in a canter.

However, a Mark Rodgers goal ignited a determined Scariff comeback that brought the gap back to a goal entering the last five minutes. Rodgers hit 2-8 but the Townies held on thanks to crucial points from Danny Russell (1-6) and Shane O’Donnell (1-4) as they reasserted control to prevail by 4-16 to 2-16.

The final game of the weekend saw Feakle claim a dramatic 2-16 apiece draw with Newmarket-on-Fergus as Killian Bane hit an equalising goal eight minutes into injury time.

Goals either side of half-time by Eoin Guilfoyle and Colin Ryan helped the Blues into a 2-10 to 0-9 lead and they looked set for a comfortable win until a 39th minute goal from Shane McGrath ignited Feakle.

McGrath's 1-8 brught Feakle back from the brink but it still looked as if the Blues had done enough thanks to crucial injury-time points from Padraic McMahon and Enda Barrett before Bane's heroics came with virtually the last puck on the contest.