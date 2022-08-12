Dohenys' firepower up front proves too strong for Bandon 

Cork SAFC

Dohenys 0-20 Bandon 1-10

Dohenys saw off Bandon in Group B of the Bon Secours Cork SAFC at a sun-kissed Ballinacarriga on Friday evening.

Bandon and Dohenys met for the third year in a row with the latter coming out on top thanks to a powerful showing from their full-forward line.

Mark Buckley, Gavin Farr and Keith White ran riot during the opening half and helped their team build a 0-11 to 1-2 interval lead.

Credit to Bandon for fighting back in the third quarter and reducing the deficit to 0-14 to 1-8 with 15 minutes remaining.

Despite their opponents getting in for two more scores, Keith White’s late two-point blast ensured the Dunmanway club ran out deserving winners at the end of an entertaining west Cork derby.

Bandon will rue a poor first half performance that yielded only three scores. Despite their improved second-half showing, the lilywhites have a lot of ground to make up before facing Ballingeary in their final group outing.

As for Dohenys, three points from two games gives them every chance of progressing to the knockout stages provided they avoid defeat to Kiskeam next time out.

Dohenys built a 0-4 to 0-0 lead thanks to their full-forward line of Gavin Farr(two, one free), Mark Buckley and Keith White.

Buckley was denied a goal by a superb Pat Prendergast stop before Charlie Long got his side on the scoreboard after 7 minutes.

Dohenys continued to dominate with Buckley, Farr (free) and Fionn Herlihy extending the Dunmanway side’s advantage.

Bandon’s tactic of letting the ball in long towards their opponents small square reaped dividends on the quarter-hour. Barry Collins collected a long delivery and found the back of the net.

That goal failed to spark a Bandon revival. A more clinical Dohenys built a 0-11 to 1-2 interval advantage thanks to Fionn Herlihy (two), Mark Buckley and Gavin Farr. Conor Calnan finished the half with Bandon’s second point.

Credit to Bandon for staging a gutsy comeback in the early stages of the second period.

Barry Collins, Jonathan Mulcahy, Conor Calnan and Darren Crowley helped reduce the deficit to two points with 15 minute remaining.

Leading 0-14 to 1-8, Dohenys overcame the loss of Mark Buckley to injury with Fionn Herlihy and Eoin Lavers steadying the ship to make it a 5-point game heading into the closing stages.

Darren Crowley and Jonathan Mulcahy replied for Bandon to leave just three points in it before Dohenys found another gear in the final minutes.

Keith White raised two white flags and rattled the Dohenys crossbar to ease his side ahead. Late Aidan O’Donovan and Rhys Coakley scores sealed a deserved Dohenys victory.

Scorers for Dohenys: G Farr (0-5, 0-3 frees), M Buckley (0-4, 0-1 free), F Herlihy and K White (0-1 free) (0-3 each), C O’Donovan, M Quinn, E Lavers, A O’Donovan and R Coakley (0-1 each).

Bandon: B Collins (1-2, 0-1 mark), C Calnan, D Crowley and J Mulcahy (0-2), M Cahalane (0-1 free) and C Long (0-1 each).

DOHENYS: S Daly; J Farrell, D Collins, D Rice; J Collins, J McCarthy, B O’Donovan; C O’Donovan, J Kelly; M Quinn, F Herlihy, E Lavers; G Farr, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: R Coakley for M Quinn (43), C O’Shea for M Buckley (46, inj), J Carroll for G Farr (53) A O’Donovan for C O’Donovan (58).

BANDON: P Prendergast; T Desmond, B Crowley (captain), E McSweeney; C Calnan, P Murphy, C O’Mahony; D O’Donovan, J Walsh; C McCarthy, J Mulcahy, C Long; M Cahalane, R Long, B Collins.

Subs: A O’Mahony for C Long (55), M McNamara for J Walsh (55), J Calnan for J Mulcahy (60), C Burke for C O’Mahony (60).

Referee: John Enright (Glengarriff).