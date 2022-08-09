Colm Collins set to stay on as Clare boss

There are strong indications Colm Collins will remain on as Clare senior football manager for a 10th season in 2023.

The longest-serving boss in inter-county football with one county and now both codes after Brian Cody stepped away from Kilkenny last month, Collins is close to extending his term in charge for another year.

Confirmation of his decision could come later in the week but sources close to the set-up are optimistic the Kilmihil man will remain on in charge having guided Clare to the All-Ireland quarter-finals this year, the second time in six years.

Speaking after that last-eight defeat to Derry, Collins said he had to take time out to give his future due consideration.

“Listen, as much as I appreciate all the marvellous work that ye guys do promoting Gaelic games, and much as I respect every one of ye, ye are not going to be the first people to know when I'm gone.

“My family might be first, the players might be second, the backroom team might be third, and the county board might be fourth. But it's something we've got to think about anyway."

Under Collins, Clare have retained their Division 2 status since 2017 and should be part of the All-Ireland round robin series should they remain in that group again in 2023. In 2018, they finished third and missed out on promotion last year when they were beaten in a Division 2 semi-final by Mayo.

After finishing fifth in Division 2 this year, the Banner were beaten by Limerick on penalties in their Munster quarter-final before they defeated fellow Division 2 sides Meath and Roscommon in the qualifiers to set up that clash with Derry. The win over Roscommon was the county’s first senior football win in Croke Park since beating Galway in the 1917 All-Ireland semi-final.

Collins took over in October 2013 and brought Clare to Division 3 in his first season in charge. He led his adopted Cratloe to a first senior county crown the following month and repeated the feat the following season.

Positions still to fill

Football

Donegal – All eyes on Jim McGuinness 10 years after he led the county to their second ever All-Ireland title but St Eunan’s manager Rory Kavanagh remains a viable candidate.

Longford – They were late in appointing the last time and can’t afford to be as tardy again to find Billy O’Loughlin’s replacement.

Mayo – Interviews are due to take place with candidates Ray Dempsey, Kevin McStay, Declan Shaw and Mike Solan. A six-person selection committee has been put in place but with no former player involvement.

Monaghan – There was plenty of speculation that former Dublin coach Jason Sherlock was going to be the next manager but the trail has since gone cold.

Offaly – They could look west to Galway for John Maughan’s successor, although there are options in the capital too.

Roscommon – In the process of seeking nominations from clubs. Mick Bohan and Pat Flanagan’s have been mentioned as early frontrunners.

Wexford – They have options within the county, both native and adopted, and outside it and will look to appoint before the football championship starts later in the month.

Hurling

Dublin – Anthony Cunningham, who coached alongside Pat Gilroy in 2018, is a live candidate after stepping down from Roscommon.

Laois – They look suited to a hungry, young manager like Brendan Bugler but there haven’t been many updates in the last week or so.

Offaly – Former Tipperary manager Ken Hogan could be considered given his club success in the county. Former defender David Franks’ work as coach with Ballygunner has been noted.

Waterford – The selection panel are keeping their cards close to their chest as they did three years ago. Names like former managers Davy Fitzgerald and Derek McGrath continue to be linked.