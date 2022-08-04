Neville parks cruciate woe to maintain final focus

You would have to admire Finola Neville’s positivity.

She is sidelined with a serious knee injury, which means the Cork intermediate camogie captain is unfortunately ruled out of Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Galway. The St Catherine’s stalwart picked up the season-ending injury in May. An injury, sadly, she is only too familiar with. It is her second time.

Yet, she still attends training and matches. And despite the heartbreak of missing out, she remains focused on the task at hand.

“It was the first group game against Wexford in Wexford. I got an injury to my knee, it was my cruciate, I will be having the operation mid-August. That is all ahead of me, but these things happen.

“I actually did my cruciate on my other side, my left knee, about nine years ago. But, between the last cruciate and this one, I have been injury free. I’ve gotten away with a lot. So, yeah, it is the other side this time, just to make it a bit more even,” she smiles.

“It is great to be still involved with the team, and the management have been very good to me. That has helped me totally, that I am still going to the training sessions and the matches.

“They are a great group, they have been very supportive. You feel like you are still involved. You get up and you go again. You are going to training the following Tuesday and Thursday nights, it has enabled me to keep the routine.”

Neville is a vastly experienced player, having already tasted success at Jones Road. She has a few senior All-Irelands medals to go with intermediate glory four years ago.

“I was on the senior panel when I suffered my first cruciate. It happened when we were just after getting knocked out with Cork. I went out in a club game a few days later so that was the end of the club year and into the following year.

“Back then, if you were on the senior panel and you didn’t come on, you could play intermediate. Senior and intermediate trained together. Players were going up and down, depending on how you were going. You started with the intermediates and maybe then you were brought on to the senior panel.

“I have been in Croke Park a good few times. We’ve had some very good days and some bad days with the intermediates. One of the first years, we played Kilkenny in the final and we lost. We lost the following year to Meath after a replay in Semple Stadium.

“The cream of the crop was 2018 when we finally got over the line, we beat Down.

“It is a great achievement to be in the final again, we have been together since the start of the year. We are absolutely buzzing and I still feel like I am part of it all.”