Lee Chin: Wexford learning the art of 'hybrid hurling' under Egan 

Lee Chin says Wexford remain a work in progress after a season of Darragh Egan's 'hybrid hurling'.

New boss Egan used the term earlier in the year when describing how he planned to tweak Wexford's playing style after several seasons of Davy Fitzgerald's running game.

Wexford enjoyed some stunning highs throughout the year, beating eventual All-Ireland finalists Limerick and Kilkenny at different stages.

But a five-goal league semi-final mauling by Waterford, a draw with Westmeath in Leinster and an All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Clare represented the low points.

"You could say it's still a work in progress," said captain Chin. "These things are not simply achieved immediately. And look, the manner in which we played this year, there is a small difference in terms of what we tried to achieve in our game.

"It may have been using our legs (in the past) and when Darragh came in he maybe wanted to add more layers to that, just get a different dimension of attack which you need now in the modern game of hurling.

"You see the kingpins at it are probably Limerick who do have a great mixture of being able to run the ball, play the ball short, play it long, and it's the reason why they're three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

"You can't just be one-dimensional, you've got to have a lot of different elements to your game."

Chin himself missed virtually all of the league campaign with a drawn out hamstring injury that has affected him for several seasons.

Now after bowing out of his local club championship at the quarter-final stage, he's got almost six full months before the National League begins again with Wexford.

The experienced attacker is looking at it as a badly needed opportunity to give his body a break.

"For someone like me, coming into my later 20s now, the five months until the new year, you'd welcome it, the bit of time off.

"I want to really use the five months, or a couple of months anyway, just to recover, because I've had serious injuries."

Chin got back to his very best in the Championship and fired five points in the landmark win over Kilkenny, securing Wexford's place in the All-Ireland series.

He netted late on against Clare in the quarter-finals too, moving Wexford six points ahead at one stage before they slumped to a blitz of Banner scores.

"In terms of points, I think we only managed to get two or three from play in the second-half of that game, which isn't good enough and I suppose in the last 10 minutes it caught up on us," said Chin, who acknowledged the long, direct ball was effective at times in that encounter.

"Sometimes it can pay off but just unfortunately in the last 10 minutes that day their backs really tightened up.

"The thing is, in the modern day of hurling, a lot of teams like to play short ball. So there is an argument there that defenders might not actually be fully aware of the long ball or they might be a little uncomfortable at times, because they are so used to short ball out to space.

"But when balls are coming in direct, like, you could see it in the football this year as well, one or two long kicks in even bounced over the crossbar. Maybe it's just a surprise sometimes to defenders, so when you bring that element to a game it can be exciting to watch but it can also be a dangerous type of approach."

*Budweiser is the official beer of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic this August. The Northwestern Wildcats will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.