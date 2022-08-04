Phelan hoping to seize opportunity that injury has robbed her teammates of 

Back in March, when Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie finalists Kilkenny and Cork last met, finishing in stalemate in the National League, both Doyle sisters lined out for Kilkenny.

Defender Kellyann came off just 13 minutes into that 1-8 to 1-8 draw with a cruciate knee ligament injury, the third of her career, and all suffered in games against Cork while, two months later, sister Aoife suffered the same injury in Kilkenny's Championship clash with Limerick.

The pair have been in experienced defender Claire Phelan's thoughts all week as the county gears up for Sunday's All-Ireland final rematch with Cork.

"Poor Kellyann, blow after blow," said Phelan. "She did hers earlier in the year against Cork. And then Aoife did the same against Limerick. It's hugely tough on both of them but they're brilliant, they're at every training session, they're on the bus, they're tipping around still and it does make a difference to have them there, chatting away to girls.

"But you'd just be devastated for them, the amount they put into it. Laura Norris as well, she's had a foot injury, it's ongoing, but she's back now thankfully, running every night and she's doing everything she can to get back. You can just see how much it means to all of them."

Phelan gets that it sounds a little cheesy but it really does make her extremely grateful for the position she finds herself in now, counting down the days until the final.

"We have the opportunity that they don't, we have the opportunity to get out on the pitch and play so we'll do everything we can because they'd love to have that opportunity as well," she said.

Phelan, on the panel for over a decade, Grace Walsh, Denis Gaule and Miriam Walsh are among a core group of experienced players guiding Kilkenny through the period of transition.

It's a case of so far, so good though as much as things change they also stay pretty much the same; Kilkenny v Cork in a national decider.

"There have been plenty of meetings over the last few years," said Phelan, eyeing the four finals between the counties since 2014 and last year's semi-final.

"We've been on both sides of the results so we know how easy they can slip away and how quick these games actually go by. You really have to be tuned in and concentrating on the game and just have yourself totally ready and in the best possible shape you can be."