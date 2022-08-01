If this was the last dance for this Meath group, they went out on a high

If yesterday was the last dance for this Meath group, they left the stage to a standing ovation.

Well, several standing ovations, in fact.

The first of those arrived five minutes from the end, the majority Meath support in the crowd of 46,440 rising to their feet to applaud off the field the sin-binned Vikki Wall.

Twenty-six days from now, Wall will be several thousand miles from Croke Park and in line to make her AFLW debut for North Melbourne in their season opener at Tasmania’s Blundstone Arena.

Yesterday was by no means her final dance in the Meath shirt, but nobody can say with any great certainty when she’ll be back torpedoing through opposition defences or wearing a disgruntled expression for having received her latest - and questionable - yellow card.

Another Royal swapping the O’Neill’s for the oval ball is Orlagh Lally, the midfielder headed for the Freemantle Dockers in the coming days.

Also bound for Australia, for an extended travel break, is centre-back Emma Troy.

The same as Wall, Lally and Troy are far from closing the book on their Meath tenures, but when their respective pages are next turned is anybody’s guess.

For however long they are away, their absence will be felt.

Troy’s was the running embodiment yesterday of Meath’s ability to counter-attack teams into oblivion. On nine minutes, the centre-back was the Meath player highest up the field when collecting a Kelsey Nesbitt point attempt and drilling right-footed to the top left corner of Ciara Butler’s goal.

It was the score that wiped clean Kerry’s dream start.

Driving forward each time a Kerry player was turned over or a Kerry kickout won, the 27-year-old had a hand in Meath’s fourth point and was supplier of their fifth. Indeed, she sat at the top of Meath’s scoring chart right up until the 57th minute when overtaken by Niamh O’Sullivan.

But as strong and as purposeful as Troy’s running was, the burst of the day belonged to Wall.

When the powerful 24-year-old set off on 49 minutes, the noise levels within GAA HQ shot up several decibels. It’s a gallop we’ve seen several times and it’s a gallop we’ll be waking up to in the months ahead as match clips from down under appear on social media of Wall making her mark.

This latest charge ended with a handpass to Stacey Grimes and while the latter’s point attempt was initially knocked against the crossbar by substitute Bridgetta Lynch, the second half replacement found the net at the second time of asking to leave eight between the sides and Meath on their way to a second senior All-Ireland on the spin.

And that’s just those on the playing side who are heading off. Speaking in advance of the final, Meath manager Eamonn Murray revealed that “most of the coaches are leaving, they’re moving on”.

Eugene Eivers, heavily praised for his strength and conditioning work with the Meath women, has been linked with a switch to Colm O'Rourke's setup on the men’s side.

Having been together almost six years now and given the cabinet full of silverware they’ve masterminded during that period - Division 1, 2 and 3 League titles, All-Ireland intermediate glory, and back-to-back senior titles - it’s only natural that some within the backroom team might want to step back or segue elsewhere.

In the words of captain Shauna Ennis: “They brought us from nothing, they brought us to back-to-back All-Irelands”.

Confirmed departures inside and outside the whitewash, irrespective of how temporary or permanent they prove to be, meant the aftermath of yesterday’s victory was tinged with emotion.

“Yeah, you have to get that losing players and stuff,” replied Murray when asked about tears in the eyes in the minutes after the hooter sounded.

“You’re probably good enough to win three or four in-a-row, but we won’t. But we’ll worry about that next week.”

For now, he was simply thankful they had put on the “perfect” leaving party for those on their way out of the Meath dressing-room.

“That is why it is a bit emotional for us all. It won’t be easy,” he added, his voice trailing off.

Not easy either was extending their stay at the summit of ladies football. As they had done all year, though, Murray’s charges found a way.

Arriving into their first final in 10 years, Kerry’s road to Croker had seen them register 16 goals in six outings. Their average total in the All-Ireland series stood at 22 points.

The 1-7 they finished with shows the extent to which they were unable to plot a route through Meath’s packed yet organised defence. Kerry players repeatedly ran down blind alleys, took the ball into heavy traffic and were either stripped or penalised for overcarrying.

Cáit Lynch and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh were swallowed up by five white jerseys at separate junctures in the first period, the second turnover finished with a Niamh O’Sullivan point at the far end.

Kerry hadn’t been exposed to such systemic defending prior to yesterday and their unfamiliarity and uncomfortableness with this approach became more and more apparent as the game wore on.

At the other end, the Kingdom put an incredibly strong press on Monica McGuirk’s restarts, from which their goal stemmed, but Meath’s composure on the ball meant that irrespective of what corner a white shirt took possession in, the ball would be methodically and successfully worked out.

Having managed just two goals in their last four outings, three were mined on the day it mattered most.

“It takes a very special bunch to go two-in-a-row. We started the year quietly, won the league without playing well. We were getting better and better, and we kept the best ‘til last again today,” continued Murray.

This time last year, Meath had never contested a senior final, let alone been acquainted with Brendan Martin.

“I think we showed Kerry and a few other teams that it can be done. And Kerry probably thought during the week that they know all about our system and how we play. Dublin thought the same last year, but when you hit this system, you know all about it.”

No matter what happens from here, what this group have achieved up to this point is truly remarkable. And so whoever departs, they do so with head held high and pockets full.