LGFA Previews: Ulster and Leinster derbies an apt prelude to main event on Sunday 

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final

Sunday

Antrim v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 11.45am – Live on TG4

Antrim were left heartbroken by last September’s TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final defeat to Wicklow.

The Saffrons were outgunned on the scoreboard but they’ll rue a first half display that saw them 0-3 to 0-10 adrift at half-time.

Antrim had given themselves too much to do and while their second half display was spirited, it was in vain as Wicklow lifted the West County Hotel Cup.

They face Fermanagh in a first all-Ulster TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final since 2017 – when Fermanagh tasted victory after a replay against Derry.

On paper, there’s little to separate them.

Both sides will feel they’re capable of making an impact in the Intermediate grade but to do that, they have to get there first.

They go in search of a third TG4 All-Ireland Junior title on Sunday.

Verdict: Fermanagh

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final

Laois v Wexford, Croke Park, 1.45pm – Live on TG4

Redemption day for Wexford – or Laois to inflict more misery on the Slaneysiders?

Sunday’s final at Croke Park will provide the answers – with both teams unchanged from their semi-final victories.

Wexford's desire and motivation to land the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup will be huge.

They left Croke Park shell-shocked last September after defeat by Westmeath.

But Wexford did get the better of Sunday’s opponents in the provincial semi-final, Wexford prevailing by 4-16 to 4-14.

For Laois, remarkably, this is a first appearance in an All-Ireland Final since a famous Senior victory over Mayo in 2001.

The ultimate prize is a place in the 2023 Senior Championship.

Verdict: Wexford