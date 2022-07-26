Jack O’Connor on...The advanced mark, Clifford expectation and more

'I learned over the years to deal with pressure a bit better than I used to than when I started off. I don’t know if that’s a help to the players or not but you try to stay calm'
Jack O’Connor on...The advanced mark, Clifford expectation and more

SATISFACTION: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 07:05
John Fogarty

The advanced mark rule (Kerry scored eight in the last four championship games, three on Sunday)

 “Whatever about the rule, it worked out alright for us on Sunday, that’s for sure. David (Clifford) won a couple of great marks. When I spoke to him at the start of the year, I said, ‘David you’re 6ft3in, 15 and half stone and it’s one of the weapons we’ll try and develop this year with you’. I’ve always liked that in an inside forward to be an aerial threat. Going back to Johnny Crowley in ‘04 and Donaghy in ‘06, it is a great weapon to have because it gives great direction to your play. We had made a commitment to that to put in a bit of early ball and Paul Geaney is also particularly good over his head so it is a good weapon to have in the armoury.” 

The expectation on David Clifford 

“Ah sure, look we try not to make a big deal of it and try and get other players around him to take a bit of heat off him but more than anything else he’s just got a remarkable temperament himself. We’ve often spoken to him about this but he basically says that he doesn’t find it that hard to cope because he has a unique temperament. Like a racehorse in a big race, he’s primed for big occasions and he has always performed on the big day and it is remarkable that he keeps doing it. Arthur Fitzgerald who would have coached him in St Brendan’s has a great phrase: he says David has jumped every hurdle that was put in front of him at every age group. And it is no different now."

On managing the expectation 

 “Look, I can only talk for myself and I learned over the years to deal with pressure a bit better than I used to than when I started off. I don’t know if that’s a help to the players or not but you try to stay calm and get them not to think of the outcome and concentrate on the process. I know that’s cliched stuff but that’s literally what it is. We set targets and goals for each quarter of the games and try to think of that rather than the end result.” 

Walking the Dublin docks early Monday morning 

 “I don’t sleep the night of matches. I sleep alright the night before matches but the night of a match you are wired up but that’s the way it is, we’ll hit the wall sometime this evening or tonight but the old adrenaline will keep you going.” 

The possibility of Paddy Tally staying on as coach...

“Ah, we haven’t gotten around to that yet we are still basking in this one.”

More in this section

Cork v Waterford - McGrath Cup Group A Cork GAA warns fans of fake season ticket scam
Kerry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Christy O'Connor: Bringing in Paddy Tally was Jack O'Connor's bravest call
Pat Spillane 24/7/2022 Kerry-Galway showdown draws in over one million viewers to RTÉ broadcast 
<p>STEPPING DOWN: James McCartan after the Tailteann Cup Round 1 match between Cavan and Down at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile</p>

James McCartan steps down as Down senior football manager

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices