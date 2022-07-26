Jack O’Connor on...The advanced mark, Clifford expectation and more

The advanced mark rule (Kerry scored eight in the last four championship games, three on Sunday)

“Whatever about the rule, it worked out alright for us on Sunday, that’s for sure. David (Clifford) won a couple of great marks. When I spoke to him at the start of the year, I said, ‘David you’re 6ft3in, 15 and half stone and it’s one of the weapons we’ll try and develop this year with you’. I’ve always liked that in an inside forward to be an aerial threat. Going back to Johnny Crowley in ‘04 and Donaghy in ‘06, it is a great weapon to have because it gives great direction to your play. We had made a commitment to that to put in a bit of early ball and Paul Geaney is also particularly good over his head so it is a good weapon to have in the armoury.”