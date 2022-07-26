Jack O’Connor on...The advanced mark, Clifford expectation and more

“Whatever about the rule, it worked out alright for us on Sunday, that’s for sure. David (Clifford) won a couple of great marks. When I spoke to him at the start of the year, I said, ‘David you’re 6ft3in, 15 and half stone and it’s one of the weapons we’ll try and develop this year with you’. I’ve always liked that in an inside forward to be an aerial threat. Going back to Johnny Crowley in ‘04 and Donaghy in ‘06, it is a great weapon to have because it gives great direction to your play. We had made a commitment to that to put in a bit of early ball and Paul Geaney is also particularly good over his head so it is a good weapon to have in the armoury.”
“Ah sure, look we try not to make a big deal of it and try and get other players around him to take a bit of heat off him but more than anything else he’s just got a remarkable temperament himself. We’ve often spoken to him about this but he basically says that he doesn’t find it that hard to cope because he has a unique temperament. Like a racehorse in a big race, he’s primed for big occasions and he has always performed on the big day and it is remarkable that he keeps doing it. Arthur Fitzgerald who would have coached him in St Brendan’s has a great phrase: he says David has jumped every hurdle that was put in front of him at every age group. And it is no different now."
“Look, I can only talk for myself and I learned over the years to deal with pressure a bit better than I used to than when I started off. I don’t know if that’s a help to the players or not but you try to stay calm and get them not to think of the outcome and concentrate on the process. I know that’s cliched stuff but that’s literally what it is. We set targets and goals for each quarter of the games and try to think of that rather than the end result.”
“I don’t sleep the night of matches. I sleep alright the night before matches but the night of a match you are wired up but that’s the way it is, we’ll hit the wall sometime this evening or tonight but the old adrenaline will keep you going.”
“Ah, we haven’t gotten around to that yet we are still basking in this one.”